Amazon Prime Day 2023 Celebrity Favorite Brand Deals





1 adidas Samba Men's Sports Shoes 1 adidas Samba Men's Sports Shoes Now 12% off Spotted on Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber, the Adidas Samba sneaker is the new casual choice for A-list celebrities. 2 Le Specs AIR HEART sunglasses for women 2 Le Specs AIR HEART sunglasses for women Meghan Markle has been seen wearing these simple and stylish sunglasses on numerous occasions. Now is your chance to sport the same look. 3 JW PEI Women's Eva Shoulder Bag 3 JW PEI Women's Eva Shoulder Bag This stylish yet affordable handbag has been seen on the arms of A-listers like EmRata, Gigi Hadid, and more. It's the perfect size for running errands or for a night out. 4 Dyson Corrale straightener 4 Dyson Corrale straightener Now 24% off The trick to achieving Hailey Bieber's beachy waves? This cordless flat iron created by Dyson. It promises never to cause heat damage and sales are very rare, so now is the time to grab yours. 5 NuFACE Trinity Starter Kit 5 NuFACE Trinity Starter Kit High celebrity cheekbones are totally achievable with the NuFace Trinity device. It's been hailed as a staple by celebrities like Jennifer Aniston and Hailey Bieber. 6 Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22 6 Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22 Now 21% off Jennifer Garner swears by these running shoes. If you are not the athletic type, you can also use them as sports shoes. 7 Hot Tools Pro Signature Gold Curling Iron 7 Hot Tools Pro Signature Gold Curling Iron Now 23% off If you're obsessed with watching the Kardashians, chances are you've spotted this golden hair tool in the background of their glam scenes. Kourtney and Kim are both known for using this curling wand to achieve their beach waves. 8 Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Nighttime Facial Moisturizer 8 Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Nighttime Facial Moisturizer Now 55% off If you want to look as beautiful as Jennifer Garner, her tip is to use this drugstore retinol night cream. You will notice fewer fine lines after just a few weeks of use. 9 Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Wireless Bralette Unlined 9 Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Wireless Bralette Unlined Now 35% off This casual bralette has been seen on Gigi Hadid, Kaia Gerber and more. It's comfortable enough to wear under a t-shirt, but it can also double as a crop top if you're feeling daring. ten LANEIGE Overnight Lip Mask ten LANEIGE Overnight Lip Mask Looking for a solution to your dry, peeling lips? Celebrities like Sydney Sweeney, Kendall Jenner and Kate Hudson are all obsessed with this thick, hydrating lip mask. Has there ever been a celebrity who hasn't been seen wearing AirPods? Join them with this second-generation scaled-down version. 12 Sunday Riley CEO Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Facial Oil 12 Sunday Riley CEO Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Facial Oil Now 30% off Lizzo and Carrie Underwood swear by this vitamin C-rich skincare oil. Lather up for deep hydration and see how much brighter your skin looks. 13 Alo Yoga High Waist Cargo Fitted Leggings 13 Alo Yoga High Waist Cargo Fitted Leggings Alo Yoga is the go-to athletics brand for celebrities like Taylor Swift, Hailey Bieber and Jennifer Garner. Join the ranks of fans who swear by these comfy leggings. 14 Supernatural Spray COLOR WOW Dream Coat 14 Supernatural Spray COLOR WOW Dream Coat Now 30% off Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton, whose clients include Kim Kardashian and Dua Lipa, never goes anywhere without this anti-frizz spray. Add it to wet hair before blow-drying and see how much faster your styling routine becomes. 15 Olaplex Hair Perfector N°3 Repairing Care 15 Olaplex Hair Perfector N°3 Repairing Care Now 20% off JLo, Dakota Johnson and Kim Kardashian are just a few of the celebrities who love Olaplex. This restorative hair mask is ideal for anyone with over-processed or damaged locks. 16 Kevin Murphy Hydrate-Me Cleanser 16 Kevin Murphy Hydrate-Me Cleanser Now 33% off Looking for a shampoo that rehydrates parched locks? Demi Moore is obsessed with this hydrating luxury shampoo that reduces frizz and adds shine. 17 Beats Studio Buds + Noise Canceling Headphones 17 Beats Studio Buds + Noise Canceling Headphones Now 12% off Carrie Underwood and Kim Kardashian are two celebrities often spotted with their Beats noise canceling headphones. Now you can rock the same style at a huge price. 18 VERTU Flourish Shampoo 18 VERTU Flourish Shampoo Now 20% off Jennifer Garner, whose hair is the envy of almost everyone, is obsessed with haircare brand Virtue. Their Flourish shampoo helps reduce hair thinning and promotes abundant growth. 19 Mario Badescu Vitamin C Serum 19 Mario Badescu Vitamin C Serum Now 40% off Have you ever wondered how Martha Stewart looks so radiant all the time? The thing is, lots of delicious food and this vitamin C serum. 20 IGK BEACH CLUB Textured Touch Spray 20 IGK BEACH CLUB Textured Touch Spray Now 30% off Along with her Dyson Corrale, Hailey Bieber's trick to getting perfectly undone waves is this texture spray. It adds just the right amount of hold, so even super straight hair types can bend.

