Camila McConaughey Skips Fashion Week to Dye Stepmom’s Hair at Home: “Family Homework First”
“Home appointments are coming soon!” the model joked in an Instagram post
Camila Alves McConaughey is used to having professional hair and makeup teams tending to her, but this time she was on the other side of the salon chair.
The model, 41, revealed on Instagram on Tuesday that she skipped Paris Fashion Week to give her mother-in-law Kay McConaugheythe hair a little refreshed.
Next to a photo of her applying dye to Kay’s head with gloved hands, she wrote: “Not at fashion week, but things are pretty exciting and trendy here! Family duties first , Lord, don’t let her hair down without pressure!!”
She jokingly added, “Home appointments are coming soon! . stay in limbo my friends.”
Camila and her husband Matthew McConaugheythe mother to enjoy a close bond. In March, the two have teamed up for an Instagram Live video where the Just try one bite the author prompted the 91-year-old to offer some words of wisdom.
When asked to share something she often said to Matthew and his siblings when they were growing up, she said: “I wanted to tell people about a saying I said to my three boys over the years. It’s, ‘Are you going to see the rose in the vase or the dust on the table?’
Related: Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves surprise their son Levi by letting him join social media on his 15th birthday
The words had such an impact on Matthew that he immortalized them in a special way for his mother.
“I’d said it so many times that Matthew made a really, really, really made a frame and he put on it, ‘Are you going to see the rose in the vase or the dust on the table?’ And then he put a mirror in the frame, and it’s in my house and so every time I go down the hall, I have to look at myself and see it,” Kay explained.
“So this is a thought of the day for you. It’s so easy to make this thought your thought. It doesn’t just have to be today,” she said as her daughter-in-law added: “That’s it! the day by Kay McConaughey!”
Camila often posts videos of herself and her mother-in-law on social media, giving fans a glimpse of their sweet relationship. To mark Kay’s 90th birthday in January 2022, she shared several clips, including Kay’s flower arrangements, balloons and plastic flamingos.
Related: Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves relationship timeline
“Bravo to the woman who always tells it like it is, loves a good glass of Chardonnay and makes us all laugh! Wishing you a very happy 90th birthday, from all #WomenofToday community #MyMacTurns90 #90AndFabulous“, wrote Camila, who shares three children Levi15, Vida, 13, and Livingston, 10, with her actor husband.
The model opened up to PEOPLE about life with her mother-in-law in 2020, sharing at the time that the pair had spent a lot of time together, including cook meals in their Austin, Texas kitchen, though she admitted that Kay was more of a “taste tester” and less of a chef.
“I love that my stepmom is lighthearted and helps keep the laughs alive when we’re together,” she told PEOPLE. “His feistiness, positive attitude and confidence at 88 are a daily reminder of mind over matter, and that’s so important in these times.”
|
