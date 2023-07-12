Fashion
Every Summer Dress From The Amazon Prime Day Sale I’m Buying For The Holidays
When summer rolls around, the last thing I want to do is put on jeans. For me, warm weather means long maxi dresses, floral prints and flutter sleeves. Whether I’m heading to the office, a coffee date or even a special event, choosing an outfit becomes SO easy because all I have to do is pull a dress out of my closet. If you need a few more summer looks, I highly recommend checking out the best deals on dresses from the Amazon Prime Day sale. The only thing better than wearing a nice outfit is knowing you have it on sale.
Today’s best deals
In case you missed it, Amazon Prime Day Sale runs from July 11-12 and includes thousands of deals on everything from fashion to electronics to homewares. In order to access deep discounts, you must be an Amazon Prime member if you haven’t already signit is time!
Influencers like Alix Earle have compiled their list of Prime Day favorites and since I consider myself an expert on sundresses, I’ve compiled my own list of Prime Day must-haves. Keep reading for the dresses I’ve already added to my cart. Good shopping!
Courtesy of Zesica.
This nap-style dress will be your go-to on hot summer days and the best part is that you can wear it again and again as it comes in 25 (!) different colors and patterns. Wear it with slides for a casual look. For a dressier occasion, layer up accessories and pair it with wedge shoes.
Boho spaghetti strap summer dress
$35.99
$57.99
38% off
Courtesy of For Love & Lemons.
This eyelet mini dress gives off major cottagecore vibes. If I was planning a trip to Italy or just wanted to act like I was, this is exactly what I would wear.
$170.25
$227
25% discount
Courtesy of Pretty Garden.
If you are attending a summer wedding or looking for a bridesmaid dress, now is the perfect time to get this gorgeous one shoulder dress for the occasion for sale. It’s available in 15 colors and will look great on the dance floor.
$31.19
$60.99
49% off
Courtesy of Zesica.
This bodycon maxi dress is a great alternative to the viral Skims dress (which always looks sold out). It is available in 11 different colors and will show off all your curves. For a classic look, go for the dress in black if you want to make a statement, a bright color like this hot pink is always a good choice.
$27.19
$35.99
24% off
Courtesy of La Goutte.
I love the blue and white color combination of this pretty dress. The magic is in the details of the gathered bodice and ruffled hem. You can wear this dress in autumn under a knit sweater.
Kimi ruffled smocked midi dress
$48.93
$69.90
30% off
Courtesy of Zesica.
If you want to look really well put together with minimal effort, a long floral dress always does the trick. I love the ruffled skirt on this one and the flutter sleeves. If you wear it to the office, get ready for a massive influx of compliments.
Long dress with flutter sleeves
$39.99
$51.99
23% off
Courtesy of La Goutte.
There’s something inherently sexy about one shoulder dress. It’s flirty without being too obvious. The side cutouts on this black number from The Drop solidify it as a killer party look. It is available in six colors and sizes XXS-5X.
April ruffled cutout midi dress
$48.93
$69.90
30% off
