Popular fashion chain Shein opens pop-up store in Indianapolis for just 3 days





INDIANAPOLIS — Chinese fast fashion online retailer Shein is coming to Indy for three days in pop-up mode only. The company will be at Selfie Wrld Indy near Michigan Road on the north side of town. The event will take place from Thursday July 13 to Sunday July 16. Free parking will be available. THE #SHEINUSPopUp is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. every three days, however, opening hours may change depending on product availability. The store will only accept payment by credit/debit card. Shoppers are encouraged to check the company’s social media for updates on store hours. Shein tweeted late last month about a recent successful event held in Las Vegas. The pop-up event will feature over 1,000 must-have styles for summer nights. The chain says they’re perfect wherever the season takes you like music festivals, holidays, nights out and more. Shein has already begun expanding its footprint in Hoosier State. In 2021, the China-based company opened a warehouse in Whitestown, the only other US location outside of Los Angeles. SHEIN predicted the expansion of the Indiana plant, which expected to hire more than 1,400 employees by the end of 2025, would increase the total employment impact to approximately 2,300 jobs. Moreover, this growth would contribute to an estimated economic value added of $230 million per year by 2025. We are so grateful to the State of Indiana and Boone County for allowing us to call Whitestown home. We know that the success of our facility goes beyond employment, and SHEIN builds more than just a warehouse; we are building a community. This is why I am also proud that our establishment not only offers competitive salaries, but also multiple benefits and offers that will add great value to the region and to people’s lives. Chuck Cornwell, General Manager of SHEIN’s Whitestown factory Shein promises exclusive offers and free gifts that customers can redeem in-store. Hoosiers can browse Sheins inventory during the June 13-16 pop-up.



