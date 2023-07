Emily Ratajkowski wears a brown nude dress with an exposed thong

Emily Ratajkowski has taken her sultry style to the streets and gardens of France. The model is currently enjoying a relaxing vacation with her son, Sylvester, and is sharing photos of their trip on social media. Today she posted a slideshow that included photos with her baby boy, snaps of delicious meals, romantic sunsets and dreamy landscapes, and photos of her recent vacation outfits. In one photo, EmRata is seen standing in what appears to be a church graveyard wearing a frilly sheer brown dress. The completely sheer piece features spaghetti straps and airy layers. THE My body the author skipped the bra, wearing the midi dress only with a black thong visible under the thin sheer fabric. Ratajkowski finished the summery look with tan strappy sandals, a brown leather shoulder bag and skinny black sunglasses. In another slide, Ratajkowski stands on a balcony and wears a silky ivory evening dress with an open back with handkerchief-like ties in a subtle pink floral print. She paired it with strappy gold heeled sandals. In the photo, little Sly is seen playing with a small blue car next to his mother; he looks adorable in a yellow T-shirt and white and yellow plaid shorts. “Sly can say ‘thank you’ now,” Ratajkowski captioned it simply. Ratajkowski arrived in France late last month to attend Paris Couture Week, and was among the celebrities front row at the Spring/Summer 2024 menswear show held at the Palace of Versailles. Her unexpected all-white ensemble featured a structured, padded bra top with puffy sheer sleeves in a floral print tied at the sides. With it, she wore a miniskirt consisting of fabric resembling crinkled sweatpants at the top and a crisp white ballerina tutu at the bottom. She finished the look with white square toe Mary Jane heels with small bows on the front and a shiny silver micro bag. Rosa Sanchez is the Senior News Editor at Harper’s Bazaar, working on news related to entertainment, fashion and culture. Previously, she was an editor at ABC News and, before that, celebrity news editor at American Media. She has also written articles for Rolling Stone, Teen Vogue, Forbes and The Hollywood Reporter, among others.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.harpersbazaar.com/celebrity/latest/a44508999/emily-ratajkowski-sheer-brown-naked-dress-exposed-thong/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

