Margot Robbie took the pink dress code seriously on Barbie set





Since being chosen for the Barbie movie, Margot Robbie takes her duties as Mattel’s plastic fantasy doll very seriously. While promoting the Greta Gerwigs movie at recent red carpet events, Margot dressed for the occasion in looks inspired by some of the iconic dolls’ most memorable outfits. But before that, it looks like Margot has already tried to bring Barbieland to life on set for the film crew by enforcing a special dress code one day a week. Margot had this pink day once a week, where everyone had to wear something pink, said co-star Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken. People. And if you didn’t, you were fined. She would go around collecting the fines and she would donate them to charity. Ryan and Margot Robbie at CinemaCon in April Greg Doherty via Getty Images Ryan, who gets his own musical number in the next movieadded that the film crew really got into the Barbie spirit, even making their own pink t-shirts. What was really special was how excited the male crew members were, he recalls. At the end of the film, they all got together and, with their own money, made pink shirts with rainbow fringe. It was an opportunity for them to show their respect and admiration for what Margot and Greta were creating. It was almost like that scene at the end of Dead Poets Society, where they all sit on their desks and say, O Captain! My captain! THE first reactions to the film dropped earlier this week after the LA premiere (which saw Margot 1960s string Solo in the spotlight Barbie in a sparkling black dress), with some critics citing Ryan’s performance as a potential Oscar nominee. Barbie has a star-studded cast that also includes Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Michael Cera, Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Hari Nef and Dua Lipa, but it turns out her director was also hoping to sneak in as a couple more A-list cameos from two of his favorite collaborators. Talk to CinemaBlend, Greta revealed: The two couldn’t do it, and I was so annoyed. But I love them so much. I felt like I was doing something without my children. I mean, I’m not their mother, but I kind of feel like their mother. Barbie hits theaters Friday, July 21.

