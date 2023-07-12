Fashion
Kathy Hilton looks sensational in a black lace mini dress as she arrives at a 5-star hotel in London
Kathy Hilton looks sensational in a black lace mini dress as she enjoys a night out in London after confirming she won’t be returning to The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills
Kathy Hilton looked sensational in a black lace mini dress as she enjoyed a night out at the Chiltern Firehouse in Marylebone, London.
The 61-year-old TV personality looked amazing as she put on a leggy display in her three-quarter sleeve dress.
The mom-of-four, who confirmed she won’t be returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, donned a pair of sunglasses to shield her eyes from the cameras.
Kathy, who was spotted in the early hours of Tuesday morning, still looked radiant despite her late exit.
She styled her long blonde tresses to one side of her face and wore a minimal palette of makeup with a glossy lip.
Gorgeous: Kathy Hilton looked sensational in a black lace mini dress as she arrived at Chiltern Fire Station in London on Tuesday
The socialite accessorized a black handbag with a gold strap and a pair of black pumps with glitter studs.
Kathy shares four children Paris Hilton, 42, Nicky Hilton, 39, Barron Nicholas Hilton, 33 and Conrad Hughes Hilton, 29, with husband Richard Hilton, 67.
Last month, news of Kathy’s departure from reality TV was confirmed by Peoplewhen a source revealed that she was never present during the production of the new series of episodes of the series.
She would have been mainly focused on the second season of her daughter Paris’ program, Paris In Love.
Kathy also spoke to E! News and said that while she won’t be appearing on the new season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she’s sure the show will still be entertaining.
“I know it’s going to be great. It’s always interesting and fun and there’s a lot of drama,” she said.
She made her guest debut on the hit show Bravo during its first season, which aired in 2011.
Kathy continued to appear in the same title for a total of five more sets of non-consecutive episodes.
Sensational: The 61-year-old TV personality looked amazing as she put on a leggy display in her three-quarter sleeve dress
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Kathy was cast as one of the Housewives’ friends for the show’s eleventh season and filled the same role for its twelfth
Meanwhile, Kathy’s daughter Paris was in London after the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.
She looked stunning in a sequined jumpsuit as she posed for photos at the Hilton Garden Inn Silverstone last week for opening night.
The model channeled her inner F1 driver in the blue and white rhinestone one-piece that bore the hospitality giant’s logo.
Getting ready for her DJ set at the party celebrating the opening of a new Hilton hotel, she raised her waist with a pair of silver boots and accessorized with matching sunglasses.
Paris pulled her blonde hair back into a high ponytail that fell in loose waves.
To complete her look, the TV personality went for a full face of glam makeup that included a smokey eye and glossy nude lipstick.
Glitzy: Kathy’s daughter Paris was in London after the British Grand Prix
|
