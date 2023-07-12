Fashion
Amazon Prime Day Canada: The best fashion deals
From straight-leg jeans and timeless sunglasses to the perfect skirt and classic watch, Amazon Prime Day is a great time to restock your wardrobe with modern essentials.
We hope you had a good night’s sleep and strong coffee in the morning Amazon Prime Day is officially here and that means you have some shopping to do. Deals on everything from viral beauty products to must-have fitness gear with up to 50% off, it’s worth setting aside some time to shop online during July 11-12. . And did you know that Amazon Canada also has some discreet style finds? We’ve scoured the Prime Day sales to find the best Amazon Prime Canada fashion deals. Here, we’re rounding up 10 style must-haves, including straight-leg blue jeans and timeless, everyone-flattering aviator sunglasses that you won’t regret buying on Amazon Prime Day 2023.
The classic denim: Levi’s Wedgie Jeans
Up to 40% off
There’s a reason Levi’s Wedgie jeans are a hit style that fashion lovers keep coming back to, they really are that good. With a perfect straight leg (skinny jeans, who?) made from fabric that’s just the right amount of stiffness at an unbeatable price for quality denim, it’s a perennial favourite. Amazon Prime Day is the best time to restock your denim drawer with a few washes discount up to 40%.
Buy it here: Levi’s Premium for Women Wedgie Iconic cut jeans
The universally flattering sunglasses: Ray-Ban Classic Aviators
Up to 35% off
Do you know what an instant mood booster is? A new pair of sunglasses. The right frames have the power to transform your look or become the signature style you always come back to. Ray-Ban’s aviators, with their flattering shape and delicate gold thread frame, can do both.
Buy it here: Ray-Ban RB3025 Classic Aviator Sunglasses, Gold/Green Polarized, 62mm
The trendy runner: Adidas Sambas
Up to 30% off
Don’t ask questions, don’t hesitate, just toss these sneakers of the moment into your Amazon Prime Day shopping cart as fast as humanly possible. The fashionista’s favorite shoe that’s been selling for months at 30% off? Yes please!
Buy it here: Adidas Samba Classic Running Shoe
The shorts to wear everywhere: Danskin Seven-Inch Bike Shorts
Up to 25% off
Yes, black bike shorts are a modern wardrobe staple, as ubiquitous as a pair of jorts in the summer. Slip on these super-soft babies with an oversized sweatshirt, white socks and sporty sneakers and you’re practically Princess Diana.
Buy it here: Danskin Essentials Women’s Seven Inch Bike Shorts
The Polished Timepiece: Timex Black Leather Watch
Up to 29% off
You might already have an ultra-functional (and cute) Apple Watch, or maybe you prefer a menswear-inspired Link Watch. Consider adding a slim, sleek watch like this Timex style to your rotation. It’s seriously timeless.
Buy it here: Timex Women’s 2H341 Easy Reader with Date, Black Leather Watch
The Raised Denim Jacket: Levi’s Baggy Trucker Jacket
Up to 29% off
You always need some sort of lightweight top in your wardrobe and denim is a versatile choice. But now is not the time for the cropped blue denim jackets of the early 2010s. The new classic is the oversized denim jacket in a vintage-inspired wash. This ink iteration will look stylish on all your summer dresses.
Buy it here: Levi’s Women’s Baggy Trucker Jacket in Washed Black
The comfortable bra: Calvin Klein Seamless Wirefree Bralette
Up to 35% off
When was the last time you restocked your bra drawer? Don’t you remember? Don’t worry, just click Add to Cart on this ultra-soft, tag-free wire-free bralette (bye, itch!). If you’re still not convinced, just look at its 4.4-star rating and nearly 6,000 reviews.
Buy it here: Calvin Klein Invisibles Comfort Lightly Lined Triangle Bralette for Women
The slip skirt: The silky slip skirt Drop Maya
Up to 28% off
Chances are you already own a silky skirt or two. Amazon Prime Day is the best time to add another of these new classics to your assortment. The Mayan style of The Drop has tons of colors with some marked.
Buy it here: The Drop Women’s Maya Silky Skirt
The essential of loungewear: the New Balance French Terry sweatpants
Up to 63% off
We may not be wearing tracksuits like we were in 2020 (and 2021, and plenty of 2022), but a slightly fitted pair of joggers is still an essential style when you want to be unabashedly comfy but still cute. Enter: tracksuits with a vintage sports feel, like this pair from New Balance. Just add dad sneakers.
Buy it here: New Balance Women’s NB Essentials Terry Cloth Track Pants
The perfect basic t-shirt: Hanes Women’s Crew Neck T-Shirt
Up to 19% off
What’s better than a crisp new T-shirt? Cool t-shirts in all the colors of the rainbow, what is it! These 100% cotton crew neck tops are the perfect base, thin enough to layer, super soft and at a great price.
Buy it here: Hanes Women’s Nano-t Short Sleeve T-Shirt
This article contains affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site at no additional cost to you.
