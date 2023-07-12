Fashion
Laura Linney shows off an elegant red tea dress at the screening of The Miracle Club
Laura Linney looked stunning at the screening of the film for The Miracle Club in New York on Tuesday.
The 59-year-old Ozark actress showed off an elegant bright red tea dress with an asymmetrical draped neckline to celebrate the upcoming premiere of her latest project.
The Big C star paired the daring dress with a pair of classic black pumps and accessorized with gold jewelry.
For the special occasion, the two-time Golden Globe winner styled her strawberry blonde hair in loose waves and a subtle blowout.
The Truman Show alum who previously revealed she worried about her childhood friend Brooke Shields when she rose to fame in elementary school sported minimal and radiant makeup to highlight her natural beauty .
For a subtle, sun-kissed look, the New York native wore a light peachy-pink blush wash.
And she looked stunning in a matte hot pink lipstick.
At one point, she was also seen posing with director, Thaddeus O’Sullivan, and Sony Pictures Classics co-president and co-founder, Michael Barker, at the event.
In the film, Linney stars alongside Maggie Smith, Kathy Bates, Stephen Rea, Agnes O’Casey, Mark McKenna and Martin McDonagh.
According to the synopsis, the comedy film is set in 1967 and follows the story of three generations of close friends: Lily (Smith), Eileen (Bates), and Dolly (O’Casey).
The trio live in “a hard hitting community in Dublin” named Ballygar and share a dream of winning a pilgrimage to Lourdes “that place of miracles which attracts millions of visitors every year” in France.
When they have the opportunity to win and go to Lourdes, they seize the opportunity and start making a plan.
Just before they get there, however, their old friend Chrissie (Linney) arrives in Ballygar for her mother’s funeral.
Together they embarked on “the journey they hope will change their lives, with Chrissie, a skeptical traveler, joining in place of her mother”.
The synopsis continues: “The glamor and sophistication of Chrissie, who has just returned from a nearly 40-year exile in the United States, are not her only distancing traits.”
In the end, “old wounds reopen along the way, forcing women to confront their past even as they journey in search of a miracle.”
The Miracle Club hits theaters later this week on July 14.
