Psychedelic designers dress the post-pandemic world

Models dressed in flowing garments in bright and vibrant colors walked the catwalk at the Academy of Art Institutes graduate fashion show in San Francisco last month. Psychedelic Renaissance Clothing Collections by Fashion Designer Laura Lambert and textile designer Lucid Dreams Gina Ayala and model maker Amber Kuia debuted there, with every line striving to speak directly to the growing psychedelic audience.

It’s about to be a really big trend, says Lambert. As more and more people accept psychedelics as therapy, psychedelic fashion is going to be the natural reaction to change. She anticipates that people undergoing psychedelic therapies will update their style to reflect inner changes. These fads can be a symbolic way to affirm who you are, Lambert says, in much the same way that enthusiastic new cannabis users may adopt hemp styles to signal a shift in consciousness.

It’s not just festival fashion. It’s not just hippie stuff, she argues, psychedelic fashion is a healing tool for society. Lambert quotes research from trend forecasting firm WGSN predicting a boom in dopamine clothing, a style of clothing that incorporates bright colors to improve well-being. Coming out of the pandemic-restricted environment, Lambert says, they were all in a state of healing from collective trauma. These bright colors will give you a dopamine rush that can help you feel better.

Uplifting fashion you can sleep in

The Lamberts Psychedelic Renaissance collection is designed to be colorful, comfortable and inspiring. Her garments are crafted from drip-dyed hemp silk and accented with rhinestone mesh and printed Merkabah shapes. Lambert wants the resulting garments to be versatile, something comfortable, cute and beautiful for going out, but something you can sleep in. She sees her appearance worn as a spiritual costume in the psychedelic experience. I want whoever wears it to feel beautiful, shiny, and luminous — like their divine self is manifesting, says Lambert.

Everyone is into psychedelics whether they take them or not, says Ayala, who developed the Lucid Dreams collection with Kuia. Ayalas textiles are soft versions of the pattern fields that have come to visually signify psychedelic mental space in pop culture. Her work is a fluid mix of friendly textures: bright colors, faux furs and printed shapes, including stars, moons, globes and even photos of the designers themselves. Kuia has fashioned textiles into shimmering shapes complemented by vinyl trims and accents that include hoods and backpacks to shape a collection that projects fluidity, capability and friendliness.

Ayala draws inspiration from her Huichol heritage, an indigenous culture that supports a thriving peyote-inspired style of art and fashion. Born in the Bay Area, she grew up between Nayarit and Michoacan in Mexico where she knew a society that widely accepted psychedelic use. After primary school, natives sold their works of art, she recalls. The tribe uses patterns on their clothing and bags that represent what they see during their travels and ceremonies. Same thing with my clothes. The patterns were meant to carry more than what you first see. At first it looks like colorful clothes, but once you look deep into the patterns, its animals, moons, stars, anything representing water, earth and fire.

Laura Lambert’s Psychedelic Renaissance Collection

Model: Jennifer Taylor / Photographer: Alejandro Tuzon / Stylist: Aziza Valdez



Normalization of psychedelic images

Ayalas’ approach aims to allow viewers to experience psychedelic imagery in a reassuring and normalizing way. There are a lot of people who are afraid of psychedelics, she says. I think being able to create collections and artwork like this helps people see the imagery and maybe makes it a little less scary.

It’s important to embrace this trend now and own it within the community, says Lambert. When haute couture tries to go psychedelic, it doesn’t really express the experience. It’s like in The Kool-Aid Electric Acid Test when the feds pretended to be hippies and got everything right but the shoes.

For Lambert and Ayala, San Francisco offers the kind of community where their approach can find a market. While the so-called doom loop may be San Francisco’s trending narrative, the city also supports a thriving local fashion scene of designer boutiques, pop-ups and street fairs where makers tell a story. different. A lot of people in San Francisco don’t really buy fast fashion, Ayala says. People buy unique pieces or try to recycle thrift stores.

The coolest fashion you’re going to see comes from Haight-Ashbury or the Mission where there are boutiques owned by local artists where every piece has a story, says Lambert. She quotes Love on Haightthe Grateful Dead tie-dye designer and culture emporium on San Francisco’s historic Haight Street that sells products from more than 175 local artists as a key champion for independent designers like her. You guys is also a well-known independent local fashion designer with a boutique on Haight Street.

The post-pandemic world

Both artists view their work as part of culture change in a post-pandemic environment. During Covid, everyone was in casual wear, Ayala says. Today we see more exploration when it comes to styling. Some of them don’t make sense, and I think that’s fine. I think we were going to see a lot more. Lambert agrees: People crave to be themselves. We were finally at a time in society where people want to be able to express what’s inside them without feeling like there’s something wrong. I think the individuality and authenticity of this new idea of ​​fashion will make people embrace their local designers more.

Lambert also believes that the bright colors, comfortable fabrics and individualized looks that characterize psychedelic couture position the trend in a continuum of liberating fashions after periods of austerity. She notes that after World War II, London designers came out with these really bright prints to bring out the joy in people. Then in the 50s, everything was the same silhouette with very muted colors, but in the 60s, with the appearance of LSD, people started wearing really flashy clothes. It’s the same thing this post-Covid psychedelic fashion can do for society. It can help us express the brightest versions of ourselves.

Towards sustainability

While designers embrace the uplifting possibilities of psychedelic aesthetics in fashion, they recognize that the industry still has a long way to go in terms of overall impact. It’s a trend among fashion companies to say they’re sustainable, but maybe 1% of their process is actually sustainable, Ayala says. The textile process is also harmful, which is why some of my collections have been made with cyanotype solar printing. Unfortunately, there aren’t many sustainable processes that have been incorporated into the production of high fashion.

Ayala notes that new textiles, such as cloth made from orange peel and leather made from shrimp, cactus, and mushroom shells, are emerging, but far from scalable. Ayala is currently working with shrimp shell leather as a textile designer in the automotive industry.

Sustainable fashion is an oxymoron because fashion by definition needs new products, says Lambert. Let’s be honest about it. We have to find a way to evolve to encourage people to buy locally. The same way they buy organic food, you can buy from your local tailor or textile designer, because if they make their clothes here, they’re not in the mass production that’s poisoning our planet.

A former cannabis grower, Lambert advocates for increased use of hemp and regenerative farming practices. My dream is to one day have a farm where we grow our hemp, grind it and create textiles on the same property so that it becomes a fad from farm to festival. But first, Lambert travels to London for a year of study at Kingston University.

