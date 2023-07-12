Wimbledon dress code change explained: Women allowed to wear dark colored undershorts amid menstrual anxieties

Since its beginnings nearly 150 years ago, Wimbledon has been known for its strict and immaculate dress codes for spectators and players alike. Now, for the first time in years, the guidelines are updated.

Ahead of the 2023 event, organizers announced that female competitors would be allowed to wear dark-colored shorts under their traditional all-white outfits. This change has come to help ease the anxiety of players competing during their period.

Several players, including 2022 champion Elena Rybakina, played in dark-colored undershorts during this year’s competition.

Here’s everything you need to know about the changes after Wimbledon tackled a subject long considered taboo in women’s sport:

All-white dress code at Wimbledon

The official Wimbledon rules detail how players can present themselves on and off the courts. It states that “competitors must be dressed in appropriate tennis attire that is almost entirely white” from the time they enter the court, whether during practice or a match.

This includes sweaters, tracksuit tops and bottoms, t-shirts, dresses, skirts, shorts, caps (including visor caps), headbands, bandanas, wristbands, socks, shoes (also soles and laces) and even medical supports or equipment.

And no, their definition of white does not include off-white, ivory, or cream. Colored trim is only allowed in certain places, a strict centimeter in width, and large logos are frowned upon.

Wimbledon dress code changes for 2023

The dress code change is for women’s clothing.

Competitors are now allowed to wear plain medium to dark colored undergarments, as long as they are no longer than their white skirts or shorts.

“We are committed to supporting the players and listening to their feedback on how they can perform at their best,” All England Club CEO Sally Bolton said in a statement. statement announcing the change.

“We hope this rule adjustment will help players focus solely on their performance by alleviating a potential source of anxiety.”

Women’s tennis community speaks out on dress code changes

This change took a long time to materialize and finally came to fruition thanks to the advocacy of athletes and fans around the world.

Last year, there was talk of town when Qinwen Zheng opened up about how period cramps affected her at the 2022 French Open against Iga Swiatek.

Tennis presenter Catherine Whitaker shared her opinions on the rulestweeting that even in her job without the strenuous activity, dress codes and supervised sanitary breaks, she shares similar fears.

Monica Puig, a former WTA pro, agrees with Whitaker’s commenttweeting that the mental stress of having to dress all in white and praying you didn’t get your period for two weeks was one that needed to be talked about more.

British tennis player Heather Watson told Sky News that ahead of Wimbledon 2022 she needed to make the decision to take a hormonal contraceptive to prevent any leaks and discomfort.

“We’re running around sweating, doing the splits on the court,” Watson told Sky News. “This year I knew my period was going to be again during Wimbledon, so I’m very happy that I don’t have to do the same thing as last year.”

American tennis player Coco Gauff told the same outlet that she believed the change would take away a lot of the stress for her and others in the dressing room that she had during her time playing at Wimbledon 2022 and that it was difficult to manage.

Gauff also recounted how it happened to him in a previous tournament, and the referee was thankfully the first to notice.

Fans even took the cause to heart. Address the Dress Code was a campaign outside the gates of Wimbledon in 2022, where women wore red shorts under white skirts and carried signs reading: “About Bloody Time”.

Female athletes from other sports have also become involved in the cause, also campaigning in their field of work; marathon runners, swimmers and golfers are just a few, according to NBC News.