Nicole Kidman wears cutout dress at ‘Special Ops: Lioness’ screening – WWD

Nicole Kidman continued her formal wear streak on Tuesday by attending a screening of her new Paramount+ series, “Special Ops: Lioness.” The upcoming spy thriller debuts July 23. For the event, Kidman donned a black backless dress by Saint Laurent, which featured a floral applique and a thin train. The Aussie starlet accessorized with sheer elbow-length gloves, a rectangular patent leather clutch and a pair of pointy-toe sandals. Kidman was dressed by celebrity stylist Julia von Boehm, who also works with actress Uma Thurman. Nicole Kidman Mike Marsland/WireImage Kidman’s strawberry blonde hair was styled in a low ponytail, while her makeup consisted of coral blush and a matching lip. While walking the green carpet, Kidman posed with her co-star Zoe Saldaña. Earlier today, the two actresses attended a photocall for “Special Ops: Lioness.” At the event, Kidman opted for a taupe Ferragamo suit, which included a low-cut blazer and skinny flare pants. She also added a pair of black heels and a beige handbag from the Italian brand. Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldana PA Images via Getty Images “Special Ops: Lioness” was created by Taylor Sheridan, who is also behind the Paramount + hits “Yellowstone” and its spin-off, “1923.” The show follows Joe (Saldaña), a CIA agent tasked with surveilling the daughter of an infamous terrorist. The plot of “Special Ops: Lioness” is inspired by a real American military program. Morgan Freeman, Laysla de Oliveira and Sam Asghari also appear in the new series. 2023 is a big year for Kidman, who will also star in two films this year. She will join the DC Universe as Atlanna in “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” the sequel to 2018’s “Aquaman,” which debuts December 20. Kidman was also cast in Netflix’s “A Family Affair,” which premieres Nov. 17. She’ll share the screen with Zac Efron and “The Kissing Booth” star Joey King in the upcoming romantic comedy.

