10 cool wedding dresses that are perfect for the “alternative” bride





Whether it’s a civil ceremony at home or a glamorous wedding abroad, a traditional wedding dress is no longer necessary for your big day (unless you want to). Many brands understand that modern brides may want a more contemporary outfit, which is why the range of pieces outside of conventional dresses is endless. Sharon Sever, chief designer at the haute couture bridal brand Lahav Powerdressed Jennifer Lopez, Paris Hilton and Beyonce in wedding dresses, and told us everything we need to know about the bride-to-be in 2023. “It’s important to remember that your wedding dress is a reflection of your personal style and your individuality. Don’t feel like you have to conform to traditional wedding styles or trends that don’t suit your personal tastes,” he says. He also gave us his top tips for finding your personal style, including: be true to yourself, start with research, try a variety of styles, and take your time. MORE: How to Find Your Personal Wedding Dress Style According to Galia Lahavs Sharon Sever READ: Want to try the ‘wedding haircut’? The bridal haircut craze is taking over TikTok How we chose our dresses: Silhouette :Everyone has different body shapes and sizes, so while some may like a plunging V-neck, others may prefer to totally cover their upper half. Of course, we’d love to have tried on each dress individually, but instead we’ve chosen our favorite range of dresses with totally different silhouettes, so there’s something for every preference. The trend:“Short dresses are definitely on the rise,” Sharon explained. “I think unconventional wedding looks are becoming more and more popular, like two-piece dresses and vintage dresses, but also clean, minimalist designs that speak for themselves. New generations of brides want to be different – they want to set new trends and stand out.” The brand:We know people have different priorities when it comes to shopping, especially for a special occasion, that’s why we’ve included a mix of independent brands, designer jewellery, British made pieces and cult brands . The price:We tried to cover all budgets, with looks ranging from 200 to 1000+. We have also selected dresses that can be reused for other occasions if desired. 10 alternative white wedding dresses: Free People – Blossom Bliss Maxi Vivienne Westwood – Nova Cora Mini Khanums – Kris Dress Galia Lahav – Cramen Deep Slit Dress Rotate Miley Lace Maxi Dress Rixo – Poppy Print Liberty Dress Monika Dimova – Aurora Asymmetric Draped Feather Dress Reformation – Joana Silk Dress Nadine Merabi – Gabriella White Dress Elliatt – Elderberry Dress The HELLO! is editorial and independently chosen, we only feature articles our editors like and approve of. GOOD MORNING! may receive a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page

