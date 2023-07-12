Nicole Kidman, 56, shows off her amazing abs in a revealing black dress





The premiere of Special Ops: Lioness, hosted by Paramount+ and Vanity Fair at Tate Britain, was nothing short of a spectacle. Yet, amid the glitz and glamor, it was Nicole Kidman who was the real belle of the ball. The 56-year-old actress and executive producer of the upcoming spy thriller set the red carpet on fire in a daring cutout dress, showcasing her impeccably toned abs. Nicole’s stunning physique is a testament to her commitment to a balanced diet and consistent exercise regimen. Despite her impeccable figure, the Big Little Lies star never deprives herself, believing in the virtue of moderation. As she confessed to the Los Angeles Times in 2014, “Actually, I’m not that strict with my diet. I eat just about anything, but in moderation.” © Mike Marsland/Getty Nicole Kidman attends screening to launch new Paramount+ series “Special Ops: Lioness” The acclaimed actress indulges in delicious treats, always keeping an eye on the balance. “It’s walking a path that is ultimately 80% healthy, 20% sometimes it drops to 70%,” she shared with Women’s Health magazine. Nicole’s culinary preferences include platters of fresh seafood and an Australian delicacy known as a ‘sausage sizzle’ – a grilled sausage served on white bread. The responsibility of cooking at home often falls on her husband, country music superstar Keith Urban. LOOK:Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman’s Lookalike Daughter Turns 15—See Sweet Family Pics © David M. Benett/Getty Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldana Nicole has candidly admitted in the past that she might not be the best at cooking. “I cook chicken for [Keith] and it’s still dry,” she revealed to People magazine in 2009. “I’m a much better person to cook for because I love food and will eat almost anything.” Fitness is another cornerstone of Nicole’s lifestyle. She keeps her body in top shape with spinning, yoga, and running. However, an accident during a neighborhood run in Nashville left him with a broken ankle, temporarily curtailing his fitness routine. © David M. Benett/Getty Nicole Kidman is amazing at 56 Keith described the incident on The Project, explaining: “Five weeks ago she was running around the neighborhood like she does and just didn’t see a pothole and rolled her ankle and broke his ankle.” Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldana star in Special Ops: Lioness Despite the setback, Nicole kept her spirits up, with Keith praising her resilience and positive attitude: “She came out of it much better than I would have.” As fans eagerly await the release of Special Ops: Lioness on Paramount+ on July 23, Nicole continues to exemplify the epitome of Hollywood glamor and health-conscious living.

