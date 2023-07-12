Fashion
Princess Bridal Boutique in spring suddenly closes, leaving brides without dresses or explanation
SPRING, Texas (KTRK) — A spring bridal boutique creates a nightmare for couples planning their dream wedding. A notice on the front door stated that the landlord had breached the rental agreement. Their website said they closed the store, but customers said they were not informed.
Now, several brides are scrambling before their big day.
Despite multiple calls and emails, some of the bride’s customers were unable to get in touch with anyone from the boutique. So, they went to the store to find a lockout notice from the owner and evidence that the wedding dresses they were expecting may have been returned to sender.
“It was actually our first clothing store we went to,” said Lesley Kott, who ordered the first dress she tried on in November at Princess Bridal Boutique in the spring. “I chose the dress on the website and tried it on. It was perfect.”
She put down over $1,000 for a down payment on the dress and was told it should arrive in May, but the month has come and gone. She had no dress and no idea other customers were going through the same thing.
“I would say about two weeks ago I called them, and it rang and rang. Then I couldn’t get in touch with them. So I was like, ‘Huh? It’s kinda weird,'” said Helen Ford.
Worried, the two out-of-town brides drove to the store hoping to speak with someone. They found themselves and the owners locked out.
“I spent most of that day crying,” Kott said.
“At this point, I just want my money back,” Ford added.
The Better Business Bureau said there could still be hope for frantic brides. Any Affected Person should collect receipts, proof of purchase, or other relevant documentation to help prepare for a resolution request. Also check with the bank or credit card company used. You may be able to dispute the transaction. Also, keep in mind that if the business has not filed for bankruptcy, the business is still obligated to fulfill the order or issue a refund.
The owner declined Eyewitness News’ request for information, but eventually responded to Kott’s fiancé with information about the delivery of the dress. The email came after he threatened legal action.
“We know she is stressed. However, there is no reason she shouldn’t receive her dress,” the email read. “Please ask him to keep an eye out for the email with specific information next week.”
This email was received on Saturday. Since then, they have heard nothing else.
“Their Facebook account is gone. Their Instagram is gone. Their Pinterest is gone, and we’re still waiting for instructions, which we know at this point we won’t get,” Jason Grosshart said.
Ford still hasn’t heard from the owner about her dress, but hoped she would respond to this message: “I just want you to know, this is awful. This is the worst experience I’ve ever had. ever had in life. We as women only want to get married once. It’s a big thing. It’s every little girl’s dream, so how would you feel stuck in limbo of the unknown?
For updates on this story, follow Briana Conner on Facebook, Twitter And instagram.
