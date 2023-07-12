Connect with us

38 summer dresses on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2023

Give your summer wardrobe a much-needed refresh now that tons of dresses are on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2023.


It’s true: Amazon Prime Day East always going strong on day 2, offering the best fashion deals of the summer. Of course, this includes elegant dresses of all colors, styles and lengths. During the sale, you can find stellar prices on maxi dresses and wrap dresses as well as options to wear to the office and to weddings, all discounted by up to 57%.


Prime Day promises hundreds of thousands of deals, so it’s understandable to feel a bit overwhelmed. You do not know where to start ? The list below is a good place to start with the best choices at the best prices. Plus, most of these clothing deals have thousands of five-star ratings from shoppers who love them, so you know they’re well worth the purchase.




Just keep in mind that some of these markdowns are exclusive offers for Prime members, so if you want to get the deep discount plus free two-day shipping and Prime Video, sign up for one. 30 day free trial subscription NOW. Trust us, you’ll want these summer dresses delivered to your doorstep as soon as possible.



Best Prime Day Maxi Dress Deals

Amazon



Maxi dresses are here to stay through the summer, and the prices on these styles will have you wanting to wear them repeatedly throughout the season. Casual options like long T-shirt dresses and beach lace trimmed options can be dressed up or down with the right accessories. Psst, they’re also great to take on vacation for sightseeing tours or dinner at the resort. However, if you want something a little more elegant, such as to wear to a wedding, there are also several fancier options. Some better choices include this expensive floral maxi and that long backless dress it’s on sale And has an extra coupon.




Best Prime Day midi dress deals

Amazon



Think of midi dresses as a shorter, sometimes more relaxed version of the maxi. But really, these dresses are just another excuse to rock more fun and flirty outfits this summer, especially when there are discounts on puff sleeve options, sleeveless choices, and off the shoulder numbers. Take for example this mid-length cocktail dress which looks high end but only costs $50, or this popular sale choice which has thousands of five-star ratings and comes in 19 floral colors. And the puff sleeve look is perfect for summer, with this ruffled midi dress which can be worn on or off the shoulder for added versatility.




Best Prime Day mini dress deals

Amazon



There are also tons of Prime Day sales on mini dresses that are great for everything from brunch dates to a night out on the town. Below you’ll find deals on fluid and fitted options, like this one popular ruched tank dress it’s loved by over 7,600 buyers who gave it a perfect five-star rating. It has that lovely layered design which gives it a flattering look, by reviewers. This other mini dress has an elegant appearance thanks to its ruffled hem, silky material and tie belt. No wonder people wear it to weddings! The mini dress is available in 33 colors and patterns, and even comes in long sleeve options.



Want to get a better look at the dress sales happening right now for Amazon Prime Day? Take a look at the deals below as they’re all seriously discounted at up to 57% off.



Anrabess loose wrap maxi dress

Amazon






PrettyGarden Ruffle Hem Floral Maxi Dress

Amazon






Exlura Tie-Back Lantern Sleeve Mini Dress

Amazon






Zesica fluid high-waisted midi dress with puff sleeves

Amazon






Ouges spaghetti strap summer dress with pockets

Amazon






Lillusory Relaxed Tie-Waist Ruched Mini Dress

Amazon






Brovave Striped Collar Midi Shirt Dress

Amazon






Anrabess Criss-Cross Split Beach Maxi Dress with Pockets

Amazon






Dokotoo Dokotoo Square Neck Lantern Sleeve Ruffled Dress

Amazon




