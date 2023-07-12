The legend of LA’s favorite cult fashion brand, Freak City

Freak City’s latest offering is It is history, from the beginning to now. (Angella Choe / For The Time)

What if a collection told the story of what happened when two monsters met?

The years of underground parties dear to MIA and Diplo, the police raids, the struggles, the highs, the jokes, the bad apartments. What if all those experiences and memories were sown in clothes and presented to the city that nurtured them?

For Freak City, the brand of LA natives Justin Romero and Valerie Vally Campbell, that’s exactly what its latest offering is: The history of the company, from the beginning to today.

The collection, which will debut at Freak City’s first LA fashion show at the Stomping Ground LA on July 14, is a collection of references that recalls the ideas that have shaped the brand into what it is: a celebration of irreverence, outcasts, underground culture, music, graffiti and LA

The brand offers an alternative to the classic LA uniform. (Angella Choe / For The Time)

Campbell and Romero met when they were both 19, at a shoe store in Old Pasadena, where Romero worked at the time. Romero remembers seeing Campbell and feeling an inexplicable attraction towards her. They both wore handmade shirts, with matching hearts sewn on them. It was like meeting a different version of yourself, Romero says. From another part of Los Angeles, from a different reality, from a different dimension. But the energy was even in a balanced and strange way. And I’ve never met a girl like that.

Romero is from the East Side, raised in a Mexican American family; he spent much of his youth in underground hip-hop and rave scenes as a break dancer, graffiti artist and rapper. And Campbell, who grew up in different parts of the valley (hence her nickname, given by Romero) was an art child in a mixed Native American and Japanese household, who started making jewelry at age 6. years. At the time they met, Campbell was studying art at Occidental College. The story is a schoolgirl meets a street boy, Romero says.

You might describe a piece of Freak City as cheeky. The printed or embroidered words are the centerpieces of the brand’s aesthetic. (Angella Choe / For The Time)

The fashion show will feature artists, musicians and creatives close to the Freak City family, like N8noface. (Angella Choe / For The Time)

They started making music together somewhere between electro rap and hip-hop and eventually moved in. There weren’t many places where they could play their music, sell their clothes, or flex their sensibilities, so they started throwing parties for themselves and their friends. Parties have become fashion and talent incubators with names like Hollywood and LA Goes Boom. Their first location was called the Lipstick Gallery, which eventually became Freak City. The party and the community moved together through different iterations and locations in Hollywood, from that first location on Melrose Avenue and Berendo Street to Sunset Boulevard and Hollywood Boulevard. Freak City was a space for everyone, and everyone came. It’s where, as two remember, Pharrell shot videos, where Odd Future threw New Year’s Eve parties, where Kali Uchis kicked before she was famous, and where Alexa Demie hawked bling-out sunglasses.

The fashion was always part of the story.

Avalon Lurks sports a sequined mini dress inspired by a Krylon spray can, one of the collection’s signature pieces. (Angella Choe / For The Time)

From the jump, Romero and Campbell collected vintage clothing, crafted, sold merchandise and jewelry. They had a shop inside their parties dubbed the Jewel Box, where people congregate. They created clothes with the party in mind that would stand out in the dark, which would capture the kind of maximalist energy of the scene’s indie club kids that they etched into the city. By the end of the 2010s, gatherings had taken precedence over creations, but the party continued through clothing. For a time, they were known for their high-fashion knockoffs, like the Louis Vuitton monogram bikinis that, zoomed out, were a rebellion against luxury capitalism.

Step into the Freak Citys showroom today, and you’ll feel like you’re walking through the pairs’ shared psyche, or the sickest party you could attend in 2011. There are signs at the neon, obscure references taped to the wall, layers and layers of fabric in every shade of color and strong or vivid impression imaginable.

You might describe a piece of Freak City as cheeky. The printed or embroidered words are the centerpieces of the brand’s aesthetic. Campbell and Romero are both poets. Much of it deals with subliminal messages about the battle between light and dark, Campbell says. It’s really a tug of war between the choices we make, what has been fueled by the media, what we see everyday on TV, what we hear in music. Were unconsciously fed all of these things that may or may not be good for you, so you were just reflecting them, putting up a mirror and letting yourself interpret them.

Adds Romero: It’s multidimensional.

Freak City’s pieces, especially those presented at Stomping Ground, are imbued with messages of wisdom, love, light and strength, questioning, freedom. (Angella Choe / For The Time)

The brand did a pop-up in Japan, an installation at the Museum of Contemporary Art, a fashion show in Mexico City, and another at Yaamava Fashion Daze at Yaamava Resort & Casino in San Manuel in Highland, California, but on 14 July will be Freak City’s first time in Los Angeles

It’s a looping moment for two people who are from here, met here, and built their legacies here. The show will feature artists, musicians and creatives close to the Freak City family, like N8noface, Avalon Lurks, Princess Gollum, Maxine Ashley, Rico Nasty and Dorian Electra.

Freak City’s plays, especially those presented at Stomping Ground, are imbued with messages of wisdom, love, light and strength, questioning, freedom; a knee-length hoodie becomes a totem, representative of the brand as a place for all genders, races and genders, say its founders. The takeaways from each room depend on who’s watching it, but the fact is, it’s a conversation starter.

The brand offers an alternative to the classic LA uniform, not the clean white t-shirt and a pair of Nike Cortez, but rather something for the weirdos: Depression and Anxiety crewnecks, clown balaclavas, a dress jersey Tajn prom dress, a sequin mini dress inspired by a Krylon spray can, a BBL print skirt cheaper than surgery and you won’t die, an AI fit and Pro Slut patches inspired by the iconic logo of the Pro Club.

Some things are a joke, says Romero. Made fun of ourselves or reality. And some things could be really deep, and that’s something we really believe in and that’s meaningful and powerful. On the surface level, everything was laughed at, but it actually comes from our culture, from our spirit. From superficial to super spiritual and everything in between.

Models: Avalon C. Lopez, Nathan Hose, Leona Wong

Styling: weird town

Make up: Selena Ruiz

Hair: Jocelyne Vega