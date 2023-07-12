Paducah Schools Update Dress Code for PTHS, PMS Students | News

Students at Paducah Middle School and Paducah Tilghman High School will have a dress policy change this year. The town made the announcement Monday on its Facebook page. The ad, which was titled Breaking News, New Dress Code, drew negative comments, although little was actually new about the policy, a district spokesperson said.
The biggest change, according to Geco Ross, principal of Paducah Middle School, is the length students are allowed to wear their shorts. Under the old policy, girls’ shorts had to be knee-length or longer. The rule did not apply to boys. Ross said the rule of thumb now applies to all students. The rule of thumb is to use your thumb as a rough measuring tool. With arms stretched out to the side, shorts, pants, and underwear should have no visible skin between the thumb area and the armpit.
The rule of thumb allows the majority of our students to wear taller, more athletic shorts, Ross said.
Ross also said holes in pants are allowed, but must follow the general rule. He added that underwear cannot be shown when saggy with the cleavage and midriff also covered. Ross said that made the change, in part because students, especially girls, had trouble finding longer shorts or clothes that worked with the previous policy.
The rest of the dress code policy remains the same as last year.
Except for religious or medical reasons, students may not wear head coverings such as balaclavas, hats, and bandanas. Also, pajama wear, blankets, and decals with vulgar language are not acceptable. Students may not wear leggings, yoga pants, biker shorts, or tights unless paired with a skirt, dress, or tunic at least mid-thigh length.
Ross said the ultimate goal of the dress code change was to prepare students for the real world.
We think certain things are appropriate when you go out in public, Ross said. We are a training ground for our students, and I try to prepare them for work and show them that there is a time and a place for everything.
Ross said students will not be allowed to phone their parents to change clothes. It is a policy change. He says students waste too much instruction time waiting for parents to bring a change of clothes to schools.
This year, students who violate the dress code will be sent to the Tornado STAR/Family Resource Center on campus to change into sweatpants, t-shirts or scrubs, provided by the school, and then return to class.
The goal of the resource center is to conserve as much instruction time as possible, Ross said. This is a deterrent to our students refraining from coming and wasting our instruction time calling home and waiting to change clothes.
Ross said this policy also aims to minimize distractions and encourage a more focused approach to learning by ensuring students are dressed appropriately.
There are so many things that can be a distraction, so trying to remove anything that can become a hindrance to a student’s ability to concentrate and attend the teaching would become a distraction.
He said anything in the classroom can become a distraction, but clothing becomes the main distraction, especially graphic t-shirts and ripped or cut clothes.
Right now, graphic t-shirts are all the rage, but some of the content is inappropriate for the school setting, Ross said. It becomes a distraction and not appropriate for school, so I want to advise everyone to err on the side of caution and know that we are just trying to get school.
There’s more than just a dress code change at Paducah Middle School.
Paducah Schools has decided to extend the school day for its schools. The new change will provide additional academic time for students to enroll in college preparatory courses and participate in extracurricular activities such as band, choir and orchestra. School will start five minutes earlier at 7:10 a.m. The school day will end at 2:40 p.m., 25 minutes earlier than last year.
We went to the maximum minutes allowed for college, Ross said. We knew there were certain academic areas we needed to address, so we maximized our minutes because our academic progress requires us to have students here to give them the instruction they need.
India Broady, a recent graduate from Paducah Tilghman, loves the new dress code. She said trying to find clothes to stay in line with the dress code was a nightmare. Broady said the dress code seemed to cater to one type of people and not everyone shared the same body.
I would say it was a difficult experience, especially in college. I have a curvier figure than most girls, so it was difficult for me to wear most things.
Broady hopes that with the dress code change, young girls will be more comfortable wearing shorts that won’t get them in trouble, and students might have more leeway to stay fashionable at school. .
Paducah schools will be back in session on August 9.