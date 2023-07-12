Doctor Who Star Ncuti Gatwa Says The Fifteenth Doctor Will Dress Like A Slut And We Can’t Wait





Dear friendEastthe moment. And with his Fifteenth Doctor style in the next season ofDoctor Who, it seems that the moment has been prepared. In a new interview withRolling Stone United KingdomGatwa took the opportunity to talk about the clothing choices the new Doctor will be making in upcoming seasons and there’s a lot to look forward to. Gatwa prefaced her fashion talk by talking about her fondness for Third Doctor outfits, Jon Pertwee, who was the first Doctor to host color-produced episodes. In particular, Gatwa felt strongly drawn to Pertwee’s “beautiful velvet jackets and frilly shirts”. He also confessed amid laughs that “our doctors are the only two who dress like bitches,” so imagine us getting excited. British voguereported in June thatone of the looks Gatwa’s iteration of The Doctor will rockinvolves “a shiny leather trench coat paired with a zip-up sweatshirt to expose her chest and a set of delicate gold necklaces.” (Give us a TARDIS key now!) In the new interview, Gatwa also touched on the suggestion of Ralph Lauren’s collaboration with HBCUs Spelman and Morehouse Colleges as a point of reference early in the costume design process for The Doctor. “I love these pieces; they’re so preppy and so black. But then [the team] wondering what else [I had envisioned] because they had thought of lots of outfits, almost a different one every week, which is new! I love it. The Doctor has traveled all of time and space; they’re going to have a sick wardrobe.” We agree. Over the past few months, the show’s social media has been posting photos of Gatwa and Millie Gibson (who plays companion Ruby Sunday) from their upcoming adventures, which show the stylish pair through the ages. Unveiled last year alongside acandid IG videoGatwa also gave fans a 360-degree look at her official look, which consists of a bright tangerine knit with brown and black tartan bottoms, an overcoat, plus rings and a necklace to accessorize. Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the website comes from Since.

