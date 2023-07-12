Best Prime Day 2023 fashion deals: top brands on sale

Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Pictures: Retailers

If you don’t have the patience to navigate the maze that is Amazon website, I don’t blame you. Luckily for you, Cut Shop has curated editor-approved Prime Day bestseller lists in every category, from beauty to home. The first up? The 66 best Amazon Prime Day fashion deals to buy now.

As someone who shops for a living, I have a knack for finding those rough diamond products you didn’t even know were available on Amazon (like the coveted Adidas Samba, Agoldes popular criss-cross denimAnd Versace sunglasses which are nearly 60 percent off). I also know how to figure out which Amazon fashion finds are actually as good as they look online, and which ones you should skip.

Keep reading to shop the best Prime Day fashion sales worth your money, including Levis denim, a top-notch Hanes white t-shirt, the best bras on Amazon, cute swimwear and must-have summer accessories for a fraction of the price.

Jeans

Basics

Skirts

Athletic wear

Underwear

Sun glasses

Boots

Swimwear

Sneakers

Sandals

Bags

If you want to score big on denim during Prime Day, the Levis landing page should be your first stop. Many of its vintage-inspired silhouettes are heavily branded, like the Ribcage Bootcut and 94 Baggy.

Feeling overwhelmed by the chaos of Prime Day? Start by buying the basics (because you can never have too many t-shirts or tank tops).

During the hot summer months, there’s nothing more satisfying than finding an easy-to-wear skirt. on sale. Our Prime Day favorites include silky briefs that’ll keep you cool at the office and a crochet midi skirt for your next vacation.

Workout wear is always a popular category during Prime Day. It’s not just because the deals are good, but also because many of the affordable leggings, tank tops, and workout shorts on Amazon are comparable in quality to items from high-end activewear brands. Shop our top picks below.

Amazon is extremely clutch when it comes to buying bras. The retailer offers many popular styles, such as minimizer bras, bralettes and thongs.

Whether you’re looking for inexpensive sunglasses you won’t have to worry about losing on a weekend getaway or designer eyewear for your next pool party, here are some picks you’ll love.

It’s never too early to start planning your fall wardrobe, especially since Prime Day has plenty of deals on basic black boots, Western-inspired ones, and statement-making pairs.

It wouldn’t be a summer sale event without some serious swimwear discounts. And we still have two whole months until Labor Day, so you’ll have plenty of wear and tear with those bikinis and one-pieces.

Amazon has some great sneakers, but finding them among not-so-great option pages and pages can be quite the challenge. So I’ve done the hard work for you by rounding up Prime Day essentials from brands like New Balance, Adidas and HOKA.

In case you missed it, it’s time to show your toes. These sophisticated heeled sandals and ballet flats will get the job done day or night all summer long. Prime Day has deals from designer brands like Stuart Weitzman, as well as plenty of affordable options from brands like Steve Madden.

After hours and hours of scrolling, I’ve determined that Prime Day has a handbag for every occasion. A straw bag for the beach? Check. A canvas handbag that can easily transition from day to night? Check. A raised shoulder strap for a one-on-one dinner? Check.