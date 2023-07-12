Fighting fashion counterfeits: how AI fights counterfeit culture

Growing concerns about the negative effect fashion knockoffs have on the fashion industry means some brands are turning to artificial intelligence (AI) to help track down counterfeit products.

In recent years, there has been a significant growth in the production and sale of counterfeit fashion products. In 2020, according to the product authentication platform Certilogo, the fashion industry lost more than 45 billion due to counterfeit products.

With an increase in the number of consumers buying luxury goods online, the market value of counterfeit and pirated goods reached 2.75 trillion this year, triple the amount in 2013 according to the fashion companywebsite.

Growing concerns about the negative effect this is having on the fashion industry means some brands are turning to artificial intelligence (AI) to help track down counterfeit products.

Influence of social networks

Buying replicas is no longer considered a taboo. On social media platforms, hashtags have emerged from influencers wanting to share reviews and tips on the best duplicate items and where to buy them.

TikToks #bougieonabudget shares videos of affordable replicas as an alternative to luxury goods. The hashtag has over 554 million views. #dupes have over 2.1 billion views and #Reps (for lines) have 1.9 billion. Guides on how to find the best counterfeit products are also available.

According to the British newspaper The Financial Times, young shoppers are driving the rise in counterfeit consumption. And it’s easy to see why. Luxury brands are known for their high prices which are unaffordable for many young people. However, they are still highly sought after. Buying dupes is an attractive alternative for those who want to emulate current trends or the styles of influential celebrities seen on social media.

Why are counterfeits harmful?

It has become more difficult to distinguish the true from the false. It used to be that cheap counterfeits were easy to spot because they were known for their poor quality. But with today’s advanced technology, fraudulent items are sometimes indistinguishable from the original product.

Its luxury brands are most at risk, with customers unknowingly paying full price for a product from a fake website. According Certologistaround 20% of products advertised on social media platforms are fake.

Some scammers even go so far as to imitate an official brand online store. When it arrives, the item may look like the real thing but lacks its high quality. This damages the image of brands because it gives the impression that a company known for its prestige and exclusivity is selling poor quality products.

Counterfeits are also harmful to the environment and the workers who produce them. Fraudulent goods are usually made in unregulated factories with people working in poor and dangerous conditions. They produce cheap, poor quality stock that spoils easily and is often thrown away. This practice is common in fast fashion, known to be harmful to the planet.

AI fights counterfeits

Fashion brands are now turning to AI for a solution. Machines are used to analyze data and determine if a product is genuine or fake. The machine focuses on images, texts and videos and is able to see flaws in a copied product that would otherwise be difficult to spot with the naked eye. They can also retrieve a product’s serial number, purchase orders, and payment information to identify anomalies.

Some companies are now using smart labels. These clothing tags are equipped with a unique QR code. The code allows the product to be tracked. When the code is scanned, the items origin is displayed, confirming whether it is an original or a duplicate. Fashion houses such as the Burberry group in the UK use image recognition software. By using a photograph, the software can tell if a product is fake or not. He analyzes every detail of the product such as weaving and texture. Any defect is taken as a sign that the item is not real.

Luxury brands strike back

Global fashion brand Jimmy Choo, specializing in shoes and handbags, uses Dupe Killers, an intellectual property tool created by global consultants Deloitte. This works the same way as the one used by Burberry. French luxury group LVMH Patou has launched an AI-based authentication system called Authentique Verify. With this app, customers scan a digital imprint created on a product and check whether it is an original.

Since counterfeits often come from online shopping sites, brands like Louis Vuitton, owned by LVMH, are using AI to improve the online customer experience. Something that would be difficult for counterfeiters to replicate. By launching a chatbot assistant, LV aims to create a personalized and conversational shopping experience tailored to each customer.

The service suggests ideal items from their catalog, provides information about the world of Louis Vuitton, and allows customers to share products with their Facebook friends and get votes on what they buy.

Thanks to AI, progress has been made in detecting counterfeit items. The chief executive of luxury resale firm Selliers, Hanushka Toni, told the Financial Times that human authentication is no longer enough. With a bad fake, human authentication will get you there, but with a good fake, there’s still a 15% chance of error.

As concerns are raised over the growing use of AI in the future workplace, for a fashion industry struggling to tackle counterfeit products, at least here it looks poised to play a positive role. .