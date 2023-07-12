The best Prime Day deal is secretly this $29 summer midi dress





I am a girl dressed since the tender age of about 0.1 seconds. I put on a dress (any dress!), and my day suddenly turns and the sun is shining and the hot summer trash on the sidewalk smells like roses. What I mean here is that the dresses mean so much to me. Due to my deep and borderline obsession with clothing, I’m really good at sniffing out a bargain in clothing. This is especially true during major events like Prime Day. And this Prime Day, I found an unreal 40% off the most romantic and timeless summer midi dress. THE AOVDE Short Sleeve Dress Square Neck Summer Dress is probably the best summer dress in the Prime Day ether right now. Obviously, dear reader, I had to buy it. And now I will convince you to do the same. Normally the dress is $49.99, but you can grab it for $29.99 during Amazon Prime Day. Honestly, I would have bought the dress anyway, but a great Prime Day deal never hurt anyone. I mean, everyone here is looking at Prime Day deals on candlelight TVs and high-end kitchen items (alike!). But sometimes all it takes is a really good deal on a closet staple to get your heart pumping. AOVDE Short Sleeve Dress Square Neck Summer Dress$29.99 (original $49.99) You can grab the dress in 11 colors and sizes S to XL. Between the lightweight fabric and the romantic fairytale garden vibe, I already know I’ll be looking for this baby all summer. And the Prime Day deal on top of the already affordable price doesn’t hurt. As for the versatility of this dress, there are so many outfit possibilities that I have already planned. I can pair it with my favorite summer rigs for a nice dinner or with a pair of Birkenstocks on errands. I can just layer a sweater on for cold nights and wear it as a skirt. Obviously, there’s no wrong way. I don’t know how else to tell you that you should pick up this dress. It’s just so good and marked for Prime Day? Uh, a dream. If you liked this story, watch this perfect $30 dress that looks like a $250 designer dress. Your Prime Day Buyer’s Guide: See all our First day blanket. Buy it best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for the best Amazon Prime Day tech deals. Check out Prime Day trends at Aware. Heard from Autoblogs automotive experts on automotive-related must-haves Prime Day Deals and find Prime Day Sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you. More from In The Know: Major: Olaplex is 20% off for Prime Day 16 affordable Dyson Airwrap alternatives for Prime Day shopping These $5 eyeshadow sticks I buy on Amazon are my secret makeup weapon, they give me a glam look with minimal effort PSA: The best viral beauty brands are on sale for Amazon Prime Day, including Sol de Janeiro, Olaplex, Urban Decay and more Listen to the latest episode of our pop culture podcast, We Should Talk:

