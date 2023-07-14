The coolest tech and gadgets worth buying





Each item on this page has been chosen by a City & Country editor. We may earn a commission on some of the items you choose to purchase. “Is it technically a technical thing? Maybe not, but it’s a gimmick and maybe it’s as close as it gets. I believe you now know that at T&Cs, we believe in the CARRY-ON only rule (!!) which means that you will always have your clothes but often they are very wrinkled (I use the roller method to fit everything in my Rimowa so you can imagine) . This steamer is small enough to fit in that little suitcase too and it works. As soon as I get to my hotel, I steam what I plan to wear for the first few days and voila, I’m ready.” Stellene Volandes, Editor-in-Chief 2 Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Starter Kit 2 Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Starter Kit “My favorite home tech are these Wi-Fi controlled Philips Hue bulbs. The biggest plus: they allow me to turn off the lights in my apartment from the comfort of my bed.” Emily Burack, News Writer “The Herms of audio is California-based brand Marantz, best known for its state-of-the-art amplifiers and AV receivers. But its minimalist TT-15S1 record player is like the Birkin of turntables, a status symbol for music and gadget snobs.” Erik Maza, Executive Style Director Advertising – Continue Reading Below “As someone who suffers from chronic pain, I’m always on the lookout for technologies to make my daily life easier. This on-the-go heating patch is my latest addition. Not only can I put it on areas where I feel tightness and tensions without thinking too much about it, but it’s also small enough that I don’t know how much valuable space it takes up in my carry bag. Because #carryononly is a way of life. Roxanne Adamiyatt, Deputy Director of Digital Lifestyle “Ask anyone who knows me and they’ll tell you I love a beauty gadget. Especially if the results are instantaneous. Which they are with the new ZIIP Halo. I love the guided tutorials that come with this microcurrent device almost as much as the instant de-puffing, toning and lifting effect I get every time I grab it.Highly recommend. Roxanne Adamiyatt, Deputy Director of Digital Lifestyle “As someone who travels constantly, I always keep an Apple AirTag in my luggage so I know where it is in case something goes wrong, as it always seems to do!” Dania Ortiz, Fashion and Accessories Director Advertising – Continue Reading Below 7 Williams Sonoma Heritage Electric Corkscrew 7 Williams Sonoma Heritage Electric Corkscrew “There’s nothing I love more than a glass of wine after a long day. This electric corkscrew makes it easy to open any bottle. Thumbs up!” Hannah Morrolf, fashion assistant 8 Aqara 2K G3 Security Indoor Camera Hub 8 Aqara 2K G3 Security Indoor Camera Hub Now 12% off “Having a dog with separation anxiety can make it difficult to leave the house. After installing these cameras from Aqara in my apartment, I now have more peace of mind when leaving the house. They connect to my Apple Homekit, which makes checking in on my pup super easy with my iPhone while I’m on the go.” MaryKate Boylan, Senior Fashion Editor “While I’d like to schedule a massage every four weeks, that’s not always feasible with my schedule. This mini massager is a godsend as it allows me to massage tightness from the comfort of my couch. It’s also handy after training when my muscles hurt. 10/10 from me.” Sophie Dweck, Associate Editor Advertising – Continue Reading Below ten Sleep number Sleep number I8 ten Sleep number Sleep number I8 “As my relatives know, I take my sleep very seriously. I recently purchased a new mattress from Sleep Number and didn’t think it was possible that my sleep would be any better than it already was. The smart bed is inherently cool and allows me to choose my comfort level based on how I feel right from my phone. So when I feel pain in my lower back, I set my mattress to a softer setting, and when my upper back feels it, I move it up a notch to a firmer setting. I got my bed with one of their smart bases, which allows me to adjust the head and foot of my bed for ultimate relaxation. It also has a timed foot warmer setting, which is a complete game changer in the colder months.” Sophie Dweck, Associate Editor “Speaking of sleep, I’m not a morning person. Despite 8 hours of zzzs on my Sleep Number mattress every night, I have such a hard time waking up before 8am. But the Hatch Restore has made morning rises it mimics a gentle sunrise while simultaneously playing soothing music. None of those annoying loud noises! Plus, it looks incredibly stylish on my bedside table. Sophie Dweck, Associate Editor “I just started using this unfractionated laser at home on my crow’s feet a few days ago, so I can’t report the results yet, but I can profess my love for the device itself. It’s small, easy to use, and fast, I can treat both eyes in less than 3 minutes.With any beauty device, compliance is key, and Nira is already promisingly addicting me. April Long, Beauty Director Advertising – Continue Reading Below 13 Arlo Essential Wired Video Doorbell 13 Arlo Essential Wired Video Doorbell Now 67% off “The convenience of a video doorbell isn’t new, but the features of this Arlo doorbell make it easy to see when you have packages or a guest at your door. An extremely wide field of view lets you see all the way to the floor and can tell the difference between the neighbor’s dog or a passing car to avoid false alarms.It also easily connects to Alexa, Apple Homekit and Google. 