



Teresa Nowakowski Daily correspondent Nearly a century ago, Coco Chanel unveiled the original little black dress. The 1926 garment would go on to become a fashion staple, so well known that it is often referred to simply by the acronym LBD. It’s a mythical origin story, Georgina Ripley, curator of modern and contemporary design at the National Museum of Scotland, tellsBBC News Pauline McLean. These are the democratization, mass production and modernization of women’s dress. Chanel’s iconic design is where Beyond the little black dress begin. The new exhibition at the National Museum of Scotland opened this month and will run until October 29. Through 65 looks, she explores how the versatility of the little black dress allowed her to express both piety and perversion, respect and rebellion, according to a statement of the museum. Few pieces of clothing are as iconic as the little black dress, which has often been considered by the fashion industry to be the one piece every woman should have in her wardrobe, Ripley said in the statement. It has evolved considerably over the century since its inception. From a simple shift dress that helped democratize women’s fashion to a bold political statement, it has evolved through various iterations that reflect changing ideals of beauty and body image. Many black dresses existed before Chanel designed it in 1926, and black was already a fashionable color, notes Ripley. Yet there is something about this moment and how it embodies the modernizing spirit of the 1920s, she told BBC News. Beyond the Little Black Dress is the largest fashion exhibition ever held at the museum. In addition to work by Chanel, it features vintage pieces from Yves Saint Laurent, Dior and Schiaparelli, as well as contemporary creations from Gareth Pugh, Simone Rocha and Off-White. Other dresses come from show business, including a Fiona Dealey dress worn by 1980s singer Sade and theChristian Siriano mini dress that Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness wore to the 2019 Emmy Awards, according to theScottishs Brian Ferguson. The museum has also commissioned a new piece from the designers LV + WATER for part of the exhibition on sustainable fashion. The team created the dress using nettles and horsehair Highgrove, a private residence of Charles III and Camilla, with the word resist woven into the fabric. Additional sections of the exhibition showcase the work of black British designers and explore the role of the color black in shaping an Afrofuturist aesthetic, as well as a film about the inequalities of fast fashion. Beyond the Little Black Dress’ was already in the works when the pandemic hit. The team put the exhibit on hold, and the extra time provided an opportunity to really think about its content, Ripley told the Scottish. We thought more about all the global issues and what people could expect from a fashion exhibition. By showcasing both couture and modern looks that make political statements, the exhibition examines why, in the fast-paced and volatile world of fashion, the little black dress has achieved that rare status of being truly above the melee, Ripley says in the statement. This garment became a lens through which one could see 100 years of social history and social change, she tells the Scottish. More than any other garment, the LBD can be presented as a mirror to society. Beyond the little black dress is on view at the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh until October 29. Get the latest stories delivered to your inbox every weekday. Recommended Videos

