Rise of giant fast fashion chains relies on systematic theft of intellectual property and new lawsuits

People holding Shein shopping bags stand outside the first permanent showroom of Chinese online fast fashion giant Shein on the store’s opening day in Tokyo on November 13, 2022. AFP via Getty Images

A new trial filed by three artists and designers claim that Chinese fast fashion giant Shein infringes their intellectual property by manufacturing and selling copycat items. The designers’ complaint further alleges that the company enriched itself by repeatedly committing individual offenses and deliberately incorporated the illegal copying of designs into its business model.

The company, which has an estimated valuation of $66 billion, has faced many lawsuits for copyright infringement by other creative professionals in recent years. The results have been mixed: some have settled, while others remain in abeyance. None have been decided on the merits. However, this new case, filed Tuesday in federal court in Los Angeles, goes beyond allegations of individual design theft and alleges “a pattern of systematic criminal intellectual property infringement has been embedded from the very beginning.”

In a statement emailed by an anonymous spokesperson, the company wrote: Shein takes all claims of infringement seriously, and we take prompt action when complaints are made by valid intellectual property rights holders. . We will vigorously defend against this lawsuit and against any baseless claims.

The case was first reported by Supply Log.

Shein has faced many other controversies ranging from environmental damage to poor labor practices as he continues to make inroads in the United States. Additionally, last year the company also struck a financial deal with Indiana University Kelley School of Business, which was short-lived and ended quietly.

The crux of the complaint is a claim that unlike other companies that may employ human designers to avoid copying designs from rival companies, Shein automates its design process using software. However, when Forbes did a brief search on the career-focused social network LinkedIn, over 200 results of someone claiming to work at Shein with a designer title were found.

The complaint alleges that Shein has an algorithm-powered operation that is designed to “accept, condone, and even knowingly encourage and facilitate such misappropriation. It goes further and asserts that when the company’s automated processes strike a copy of a large manufacturer, like Nike , it is more likely to be sued and then reach a larger financial settlement. However, when Shein copies a small designer, the plaintiffs say, Shein apologizes with a paltry settlement offer.

For example, lead plaintiff Krista Perry says she designed an artwork with the phrase Make it Fun. Shortly after creating the art in 2016, she claims her design was quickly copied, with prints offered for sale on Shein for $3. She complained to the company and was offered $500, which she refused. Shein later even offered an unsolicited deal to license her art, which she also declined. (Shein appears to no longer offer the Make It Fun illustration.)

Krista Perry created ‘Make It Fun’ art (left) in 2016 before alleging Shein stole her design and sold it on her website and app for $3 (right) Perry et al c. Shein et al (Central California District)

Perrys’ lawyers claim that this business model is further enabled by a byzantine shell game of a corporate structure, which is why the imposition of the landmark federal law, the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, is necessary, as this law will allow for the prosecution of the many corporations and entities different that make up Shein.

The civil complaint further alleges that there is a pattern of corporate behavior that consistently infringes the plaintiffs’ works. There’s no way Shein’s overall business model could work otherwise than described, which necessarily includes criminal copyright infringement, the complaint argues.

If the RICO lawsuit is successful, the artists would receive so-called treble damages, or an automatic tripling of actual damages.

David Eriksonone of the attorneys representing the plaintiffs, said Forbes that he believes Shein has committed crimes with his business model.

This is the result of our research and we hope that Congress and the [Department of Justice] would take note, he said Forbes. I plan to contact the DOJ about this to encourage them to pursue.

