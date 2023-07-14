Fashion
Rise of giant fast fashion chains relies on systematic theft of intellectual property and new lawsuits
A new trial filed by three artists and designers claim that Chinese fast fashion giant Shein infringes their intellectual property by manufacturing and selling copycat items. The designers’ complaint further alleges that the company enriched itself by repeatedly committing individual offenses and deliberately incorporated the illegal copying of designs into its business model.
< position="top" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-top"/>
The company, which has an estimated valuation of $66 billion, has faced many lawsuits for copyright infringement by other creative professionals in recent years. The results have been mixed: some have settled, while others remain in abeyance. None have been decided on the merits. However, this new case, filed Tuesday in federal court in Los Angeles, goes beyond allegations of individual design theft and alleges “a pattern of systematic criminal intellectual property infringement has been embedded from the very beginning.”
In a statement emailed by an anonymous spokesperson, the company wrote: Shein takes all claims of infringement seriously, and we take prompt action when complaints are made by valid intellectual property rights holders. . We will vigorously defend against this lawsuit and against any baseless claims.
The case was first reported by Supply Log.
Shein has faced many other controversies ranging from environmental damage to poor labor practices as he continues to make inroads in the United States. Additionally, last year the company also struck a financial deal with Indiana University Kelley School of Business, which was short-lived and ended quietly.
The crux of the complaint is a claim that unlike other companies that may employ human designers to avoid copying designs from rival companies, Shein automates its design process using software. However, when Forbes did a brief search on the career-focused social network LinkedIn, over 200 results of someone claiming to work at Shein with a designer title were found.
< position="topx" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-topx-1"/>
The complaint alleges that Shein has an algorithm-powered operation that is designed to “accept, condone, and even knowingly encourage and facilitate such misappropriation. It goes further and asserts that when the company’s automated processes strike a copy of a large manufacturer, like Nike , it is more likely to be sued and then reach a larger financial settlement. However, when Shein copies a small designer, the plaintiffs say, Shein apologizes with a paltry settlement offer.
For example, lead plaintiff Krista Perry says she designed an artwork with the phrase Make it Fun. Shortly after creating the art in 2016, she claims her design was quickly copied, with prints offered for sale on Shein for $3. She complained to the company and was offered $500, which she refused. Shein later even offered an unsolicited deal to license her art, which she also declined. (Shein appears to no longer offer the Make It Fun illustration.)
Perrys’ lawyers claim that this business model is further enabled by a byzantine shell game of a corporate structure, which is why the imposition of the landmark federal law, the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, is necessary, as this law will allow for the prosecution of the many corporations and entities different that make up Shein.
The civil complaint further alleges that there is a pattern of corporate behavior that consistently infringes the plaintiffs’ works. There’s no way Shein’s overall business model could work otherwise than described, which necessarily includes criminal copyright infringement, the complaint argues.
If the RICO lawsuit is successful, the artists would receive so-called treble damages, or an automatic tripling of actual damages.
David Eriksonone of the attorneys representing the plaintiffs, said Forbes that he believes Shein has committed crimes with his business model.
This is the result of our research and we hope that Congress and the [Department of Justice] would take note, he said Forbes. I plan to contact the DOJ about this to encourage them to pursue.
< position="topx" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-topx-2"/>
MORE FORBES
|
Sources
2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/cyrusfarivar/2023/07/14/fast-fashion-giant-sheins-rise-built-on-systematic-ip-theft-new-lawsuit-claims/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- All the actors who have played Willy Wonka
- Miami football recruit: Blue-chip athlete Joshisa Trader commits and pushes Hurricanes class to No. 16
- Rise of giant fast fashion chains relies on systematic theft of intellectual property and new lawsuits
- Watch the #GCPBoleh Season 5 Kickoff at Google Developer Groups GDG Cloud KL.
- Apparently Magpies and Ravens are using “bird spikes” to build their nests
- London at risk of measles outbreak, UK Health and Safety Agency warns | Vaccines and immunizations
- A 6.4-magnitude earthquake hits the coast of Chiapas, Mexico
- Justice Department urges judge not to postpone trial of classified Trump documents – Red Bluff Daily News
- Notable Arts and Entertainment Events in Dayton July 14-16
- Microsoft Semantic Kernel supports OpenAI plugin
- International news: USA national team now 3-0 after thrilling 1-0 win over Australia at WBSC World Cup
- Trans woman wins Miss Netherlands for first time #Shorts #MissUniverse #BBCNews