J-Hope sweeps the fashion world as he takes part in the Louis Vuitton Homme Fall-Winter 23 campaign

The face of Louis Vuitton’s latest Fall/Winter 2023 campaign is BTS member J-Hope, also known as Jung Hoseok. J-Hope, ambassador for French luxury fashion brand Louis Vuitton, appears in photos and a video of the brand’s latest menswear collection. The K-pop sensation can be seen wearing exquisite items from the new collection in Instagram images. Followers of K-pop supergroups, known as BTS ARMY, praised the photo shoot and thought it was fantastic.

The J-Hopes video was featured on Louis Vuitton’s official Instagram page with the caption J-hope for the Men’s Fall-Winter 2023 collection. The singer-rapper is depicted in images wearing monochromatic outfits with elaborate embroidery and dazzling embroidered gray suits. LV logo designs.

The first snap from the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2023 fashion ads shows J-Hope, also known as Hobi, posing for an outdated camera. He wore an all-denim ensemble adorned with silver sequins forming the company’s LV emblem. Then, while wearing a black bomber jacket with rhinestone accents and gray denim jeans, he walks down the ramp into a mirrored hallway. In the clip, he was also seen wearing an LV monogram.

In the first image, J-Hope wears a brown outfit with a half-sleeved shirt decorated with floral embroidery in different colors. He accessorized it with a matching bucket hat, high-waisted baggy pants, leather Opera gloves, a beige shoulder bag and chunky sneakers.

J-Hope adopted the denim-on-denim aesthetic in the second image. He donned a denim jacket with long sleeves, a collared neckline, an embroidered LV crest, a swirl pattern in neutral tones and a face print on the front. He wore it with matching pants, big sneakers and a cross body purse with a chain.

J-Hope, meanwhile, was the second BTS member to sign up for required military service. At training camp, he works as an assistant. The first BTS member to enlist in the military was Jin, who is also the senior member of the group.