Fashion
J-Hope sweeps the fashion world as he takes part in the Louis Vuitton Homme Fall-Winter 23 campaign
The latest campaign from Louis Vuitton’s Fall/Winter 2023 fashion collection has J-Hope as its hero. (Picture: Instagram)
Louis Vuitton’s new Fall-Winter 23 Men’s ad features BTS member J-Hope. In the newly revealed images and video, the singer-rapper seemed to totally shine.
The face of Louis Vuitton’s latest Fall/Winter 2023 campaign is BTS member J-Hope, also known as Jung Hoseok. J-Hope, ambassador for French luxury fashion brand Louis Vuitton, appears in photos and a video of the brand’s latest menswear collection. The K-pop sensation can be seen wearing exquisite items from the new collection in Instagram images. Followers of K-pop supergroups, known as BTS ARMY, praised the photo shoot and thought it was fantastic.
The J-Hopes video was featured on Louis Vuitton’s official Instagram page with the caption J-hope for the Men’s Fall-Winter 2023 collection. The singer-rapper is depicted in images wearing monochromatic outfits with elaborate embroidery and dazzling embroidered gray suits. LV logo designs.
The first snap from the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2023 fashion ads shows J-Hope, also known as Hobi, posing for an outdated camera. He wore an all-denim ensemble adorned with silver sequins forming the company’s LV emblem. Then, while wearing a black bomber jacket with rhinestone accents and gray denim jeans, he walks down the ramp into a mirrored hallway. In the clip, he was also seen wearing an LV monogram.
In the first image, J-Hope wears a brown outfit with a half-sleeved shirt decorated with floral embroidery in different colors. He accessorized it with a matching bucket hat, high-waisted baggy pants, leather Opera gloves, a beige shoulder bag and chunky sneakers.
J-Hope adopted the denim-on-denim aesthetic in the second image. He donned a denim jacket with long sleeves, a collared neckline, an embroidered LV crest, a swirl pattern in neutral tones and a face print on the front. He wore it with matching pants, big sneakers and a cross body purse with a chain.
J-Hope, meanwhile, was the second BTS member to sign up for required military service. At training camp, he works as an assistant. The first BTS member to enlist in the military was Jin, who is also the senior member of the group.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news18.com/lifestyle/j-hope-sweeps-the-fashion-world-as-he-features-for-louis-vuittons-mens-fall-winter-23-campaign-8332165.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Baton Rouge welcomes new professional hockey team
- J-Hope sweeps the fashion world as he takes part in the Louis Vuitton Homme Fall-Winter 23 campaign
- What is Google’s NotebookLM and how can I try it?
- 2 earthquakes were detected in Kingfisher County
- Joan Is Awful: The Black Mirror Episode Is Every Striking Actor’s Worst Nightmare | black mirror
- Miller Electric Breaks Ground on New Electric Vehicle Innovation Center in Jacksonville
- UK visa application fees expected to rise
- Melodrama, art exhibitions among entertainment this weekend
- Men’s tennis ranks 11 on ITA Scholar-Athlete List; Program called All-Academic Team
- Pippa Middleton Wears Royal-Inspired ‘Balmoral’ Dress at Wimbledon 2023
- Google accused of ‘stealing everything created on the internet’ to train bards
- RM2 International, Inc. Secures $150M Strategic