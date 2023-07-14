The Family Matters Resource Center will host the Alliance Fashion Show on July 22





The Family Matters Resource Center, home of Family Empowerment Ministries Inc. and the Spirit of Faith Christian Center of Ohio, will host a fashion show on July 22 at 5 p.m. to raise funds.

Proceeds will help fund the nonprofit’s outreach services, including parenting and after-school classes.

Tickets are $20 for ages 4 and up. Children 3 and under can participate for free. ALLIANCE Thirty people will parade next week and show their style of dress. The Family Matters Resource Center at 425 E. Market St., home of Family Empowerment Ministries Inc. and the Spirit of Faith Christian Center of Ohio, will hold its first fashion show fundraiser at 5 p.m. on July 22. The event will include a silent auction, music, food and snacks. Tickets are $20 for ages 4 and up. An origin story:The Spirit of Faith Christian Center moves and opens a community center “We haven’t really done fundraising as an organization,” said Reverend Raymont Johnson, pastor of Spirit of Faith CC Ohio, co-owner Family Empowerment Ministries with his wife Brenda. The faith-based organization provides people with services and educational opportunities. Johnson said their services include community legal aid, adult education classes, parenting and after-school classes, mentoring programs, marriage counseling and hot meals. Most services are free to people who use them, but there is a cost to FMRC. “The cost of everything is rising.” Johnson said the cost of providing these services is higher and this fundraising event was necessary. “The cost of everything is going up,” he said. “We know the community we live in and we try to provide free, fun and educational programs. We are strictly a volunteer-run organization and we need donations.” The show will be family friendly Brenda Johnson said the fashion show would be family-friendly and none of the models would need to buy a new outfit. They can use their own clothes. “They can show clothes from their wardrobe,” she said, “or an outfit that has special meaning.” Johnson said all models would describe their outfit on a card for the announcer and take the runway with music of their choice. She added that people can buy tickets before or during the event, and she won’t turn down a donation if someone can’t attend but still wants to help. Children 3 and under can participate for free. “It will help community programs,” she said. To buy a ticket, go to www.femiohio.org/dithe-offering Contact Benjamin Duer at 330-580-8567 or [email protected]. On Twitter: @bduerREP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cantonrep.com/story/news/local/alliance/2023/07/14/alliance-family-matters-fashion-show-fundraiser-nonprofit/70407345007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos