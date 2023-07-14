Valentino will dress Meta avatars in digital fashion





To become aVogue BusinessMember and receive the Technology Edit newsletter,Click here. Maison Valentino is the latest luxury brand to create digital fashion looks for Metas avatars. Starting today, people can dress up their avatars, which are available on Meta platforms including Instagram, Facebook, Messenger and Meta VR experiences, with six complete branded looks inspired by the most popular collections. recent from Valentino. Designer pieces typically range in price from $2.99 ​​to $8.99, and Meta shares the revenue with the brand, though it hasn’t disclosed the shared percentage or exact prices for Valentinos pieces. In a statement, Valentino said he is taking a step towards commerce in the metaverse by exploring the possibilities of digital clothing: Encouraging individuality and building community is an ongoing conversation and exploration. Over the years, digital communities have reinforced this quest, creating an even more powerful and inclusive ethos. The Avatar Fashion Marketplace was announced in June 2022, with inaugural looks from brands such as Thom Browne, Prada and Balenciaga offered for purchase alongside free avatar outfits created by Meta. At the time, Balenciaga CEO Cdric Charbit said we were immediately into it. Web3 and Meta offer unprecedented opportunities for Balenciaga, our audience and our products, opening up new territories for luxury. The following July, DressX joined the Meta Avatars store, offering digital-only fashion looks designed in-house and from its network of designer partners. Metas’ commitment to the Web3 fad, which adds a blockchain layer to digital goods, has waned. Notably, Instagram quickly launched, then canceled, its plans to incorporate NFTs, which it called digital collectibles. For a short time, people could connect their crypto wallets to share NFT artwork on Instagram; many industry players believed this paved the way for the kinds of digital fashion NFTs that are used on the more nascent virtual real estate platforms Decentraland and The Sandbox, where Gucci and Adidas developed real estate. However, after Metas reversed this driver in March of this year, it seems to have abandoned this approach, for now. Still, with the digital fad for avatars, he hopes the next generation of users will pay to improve their digital appearance. Available Valentino looks include the now recognizable hot pink, Iconographer Canvas with logo, a panther print, Valentino Garavani Rockstud ballet flats and simpler essentials. A second decline is expected later this year.

