Gucci’s new NFTs combine fashion and art thanks to generative AI





Gucci’s exploration of generative AI is perhaps the most significant endorsement of technology by a major luxury brand. By curating artists who have already followed and successfully explored the intersection of art, fashion and technology, it creates buzz and value, while learning what is succeeding in this new sphere. Gucci has been deepening its relationship with Web3 since June 2021, when it became the first luxury brand to create an NFT, which was also part of a partnership with Christies. The four-minute art film, titled Aria, eventually selling for the equivalent of $24,000, and led to an ongoing series of Web3 and metaverse projects. More recently, Gucci opened an art gallery in its virtual real estate space in The Sandbox and used its separate business unit, called Gucci Vault, to test new concepts including curating art, partnering with emerging brands and future technologies. Its Vault Art Space opened in 2022 with an inaugural exhibition titled The Next 100 Years of Gucci, which commissioned artists to create forward-looking NFT artwork inspired by Gucci’s legacy. By testing the use of generative AI in fashion via commissioned artwork, the brand endorses the technology in a way that is consistent with its ethos and relatively safer than direct design with generative art tools. The results they have created range from the abstract to the literal and are downright fascinating, changing the way we can think about using algorithms and data to advance human creativity in all fields, says Sebastian Sanchez, Head of digital art sales at Christies. He notes that the artists are heavily inspired by the design and production of clothing, textiles and the fashion industry in general. The works and auction will debut at Christies’ annual Art + Tech Summit in New York next week. Now in its seventh edition, the invitation-only summit will dedicate a half-day of talks and programming specifically to luxury fashion, with speakers including Gucci Vice President of Metaverse Ventures Micael Barilaro, Founder and CEO of Syky Alice Delahunt and digital fashion artists Loftus, de Draup, and Damara Ingls, among others. Key discussion topics will include how technologies such as AI and mixed reality are reshaping fashion and luxury, and explore the emergence of digital native brands and a new generation of creators and designers, says Lexy Schmertz, Senior Advisor to Christies Ventures. Fashion and art are both important means of self-expression, and historically they’ve had a close relationship, Schmertz says. With the rise of virtual worlds, blockchain technology and new creative tools, we see technology reshaping the relationship between art and fashion, going beyond product imagery to create something of a lot deeper around community, identity and self-expression. Silver says generative AI will disrupt artistic fields, including fashion, because it removes the barrier of traditional skills. we celebrated [traditional skills] for millennia, and I’m interested in what people without that are able to say. She adds that in the absence of this barrier, the new skill is taste. To this end, luxury brands are very well positioned to succeed. All the big fashion houses would do well to [use AI] because they have taste, they have experience and refinement. The idea of ​​what their vision is is so good to develop that vision. Comments, questions or comments? Email us at [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.voguebusiness.com/technology/new-gucci-nfts-combine-fashion-and-art-using-generative-ai The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos