The man behind ‘the dress that broke the internet’ is accused of attempting to murder his wife

A husband who shot to world fame with his wife after buying a dress for their wedding ‘broke the internet’ because people saw it as different colors is now accused of trying to kill his wife.

Keir Johnston appeared in Glasgow High Court after being charged with the attempted murder of Grace Johnston at a holiday home in March last year.

Johnston is accused of waging a nearly 11-year campaign of domestic violence and coercive control before he allegedly tried to kill her by pinning her to the ground and compressing her neck.

The 38-year-old repeatedly assaulted his wife at their home on the Isle of Colonsay in the Inner Hebrides, culminating in him brandishing a knife at her and attempting to strangle her, the court heard.

The couple, both from the island, rose to global fame following their 2015 wedding after the bride’s mother wore a dress that sparked a global phenomenon over her true colors – because millions of people l have seen black and blue, and millions more have seen white and gold.

Keir Johnston appeared in Glasgow High Court after being charged with the attempted murder of his wife Grace (pictured together)

Internet sensation: This photo of this dress from their wedding has been seen around the world after it went viral online because people saw it in black and blue – or white and gold

Dubbed “The dress that broke the internet”, it became a social media hit when it was first shared on Tumblr by wedding guest Caitlin McNeill, who asked for help solving the color dilemma.

Celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift also shared it. The couple then appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where they were awarded $10,000 and a trip to Grenada after revealing on US television that he was black and blue.

But now Johnston is charged in court with attempting to murder his wife. .

He also allegedly tried to enter a vehicle in which his wife was, punching her through an open window of the vehicle.

Johnston also allegedly got his wife into a headache and dragged her out of a pub after she refused to leave with him.

Other charges claim that Johnston isolated his wife from her friends and monitored her movements and finances, controlling the amount of money she had access to.

When the couple first made headlines, the image of the dress was generating up to 11,000 tweets per minute under the hashtag “#TheDress”.

Following its initial popularity, the dress later featured in a domestic violence campaign by the Salvation Army, which created an advertisement showing a bruised and beaten woman wearing a white and gold dress.

The poster features a slogan: “Why is it so hard to see black and blue?” The only illusion is if you think it was his choice. One in six women is a victim of abuse. Stop abuse against women.

Despite this, prosecutors say the couple’s relationship fell apart. And there were a series of violent attacks by Johnston that led to the attempted murder of his wife. Johnston’s behavior reportedly led to a new charge that on March 6, 2022, he pinned his wife to the ground and sat astride her.

He then reportedly repeatedly placed his hands around his neck and squeezed, restricting his breathing while uttering threats of violence.

He then allegedly threatened to kill her and brandished a knife at her, all to hurt her and put her life in danger.

The Crown says Johnston’s actions were intended to murder his wife.

The 38-year-old denies all charges against him, with the case continuing for a new preliminary hearing before a trial in 2024.