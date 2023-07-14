The Bicester collection celebrates emerging fashion talent with the CNMI Sustainable Fashion Awards





In collaboration with the Ethical Fashion Initiative (EFI) of the United Nations and with the support of the … [+] Municipality of Milan, Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana (CNMI) held a press conference today to present the CNMI Sustainable Fashion Awards 2023 ceremony to be held on September 24 at the Teatro alla Scala in Milan at the close of Fashion Week from Milano. at the 2022 Awards – Cate Blanchett, Giorgio Armani, Roberta Armani and Lauren Hutton attend the 2022 CNMI Sustainable Fashion Awards (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images) Getty Images The Bicester collection continues its commitment to sustainability and supports emerging talent with its support of the 2023 Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana (CNMI) Sustainable Fashion Awards. The awards aim to recognize and celebrate individuals and organizations in the Italian and international fashion industry who have demonstrated an outstanding commitment to sustainability. The 2023 awards ceremony was announced during a press conference organized by CNMI in collaboration with the United Nations Ethical Fashion Initiative (EFI) and with the support of the Municipality of Milan. The CNMI Sustainable Fashion Awards are an important manifestation of our year-round commitment and hard work for responsible fashion. This season, around thirty finalists out of a total of around 150 tell us their story, a great source of inspiration for all of us. This statement was made by Carlo Capasa, President, CNMI More than 150 applications were received and to ensure a fair and complete evaluation, the selection process involves an advisory committee made up of 25 Italian and international non-profit organizations focused on sustainable fashion. This committee is responsible for identifying the most outstanding sustainability projects internationally and creating a shortlist of nominees. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> The awards include ten categories, including two special awards given by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation and the Bicester Collection. The Ellen MacArthur Foundation Circular Economy Award recognizes industry leaders who have demonstrated excellence in implementing circular economy principles, eliminating waste and pollution, and promotion of regenerative practices. The Bicester Collection Award for Emerging Designers, supported by The Bicester Collection, aims to foster creativity and support emerging sustainable designers in the fashion industry. Three designers will receive support including mentorship programs and the opportunity to showcase their work during Milan Fashion Week in 2024. The three finalists for the Bicester Collection Award for Emerging Designers are: SU-LE study: A Milan-based jewelry brand founded by Maria Sole Ferragamo and born out of her passion for craftsmanship and sustainability. She creates one-of-a-kind jewelry using upcycled leather and brass scraps from Italian luxury brands and manufacturers. Committed to a circular and sustainable economy, the use of residual materials in all collections meets the objective of reducing the environmental impact of its products. The sustainable ethos extends throughout the company, from material sourcing to the materials used for their first Milan-based flagship store, with the intention of driving positive change in the industry and reflecting a strong ethos that resonates with conscious customers. Ahluwalia: Since its launch in 2018, has won numerous awards and become a pioneer and industry leader committed to finding sustainable solutions for the well-being of people and the planet. Using vintage, upcycled, upcycled and sustainable fabrics and garments, Ahluwalia creates pieces that are design-led but still responsibly made. The label seamlessly blends elements of Priya Ahluwalia’s dual Indo-Nigerian heritage with her London roots. Made for a woman: An innovative social entrepreneurship project for the empowerment of women from vulnerable backgrounds and the promotion of women’s crafts in Madagascar. The brand was founded in 2019 by Eileen Akbaraly, a young Italian-Indian designer who grew up in Madagascar. It combines corporate social responsibility, slow fashion and certified locally sourced raw materials, creating a scalable business model for other social entrepreneurship projects in developing countries. The organization employs over 350 local artisans, 92% of whom are women, providing them with a living wage and empowerment opportunities including free healthcare, mental health support, social services, financial literacy, capacity building and education for them and their families. “Today we are proud to celebrate the next step in this journey, empowering the talents of tomorrow … [+] with The Bicester Collection Award for Emerging Designers. Desire Bollier, President and Global Chief Merchant for Value Retail ManagementPhoto: The Creative Spot at Bicester Village (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for The Bicester Collection) Dave Benett/Getty Images for the Bicester Collection As a proponent of the awards, Desire Bollier, President and Global Chief Merchant for Value Retail Management, comments: We are honored, together with the Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana, to have written the first chapter of the Sustainable Fashion Awards. And, today, we’re proud to celebrate the next step in that journey, empowering tomorrow’s talent with the Bicester Collection Award for Emerging Designers. The three finalists are incredibly exciting new voices in the fashion world, and their talent and beliefs speak to a bright future for our industry and our planet. Recognized as one of the UK’s leading luxury shopping destinations, The Bicester Collection is committed to creating an experience for customers. Discounted luxury brands, perfectly curated green spaces, high-end dining offerings ranging from the LVMH Veuve Cliquot Vintage Champagne Van to the Soho House Farmhouse and Cecconis restaurants, all combine to make an offer that shoppers everywhere UK and elsewhere find it hard to resist. It is part of the Value Retail Group led by Scott Malkin, which operates in eleven destinations including Bicester Village in Shanghai and Suzhou and La Valle Village, in Paris. Keen to make a difference in reducing the environmental impact of its sites, Bicester Village in Bicester, UK, is on track to reduce homeowners’ energy consumption by 14% by the end of 2023 and increase the proportion of recycled waste to 85% by the end of 2023 (compared to a 2018 baseline). It has begun rolling out automated sliding doors in stores and installing energy monitoring equipment in several Villages to increase data visibility. Over the past 20 years, they have provided mentorship programs, events and pop-up shops to over 100 emerging designers around the world. Overall, the 2023 CNMI Sustainable Fashion Awards celebrate the achievements and contributions of those who prioritize sustainability in fashion. The event will take place on September 24 at the Teatro alla Scala in Milan, marking its 6th edition.

