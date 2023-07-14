



Credit: Shutterstock. The Clean Clothes campaign says more than 30 brands joined the Pakistan deal when the signing process began on January 16, 2023, including major fashion brands such as H&M, HPVAnd ASOSbut he maintains that the pace of deployment quickly stalled. It says six months later and 63 brands have signed the deal, covering hundreds of factories, but several major buyers are still missing. The Pakistan Accord was modeled on the International Safety Accord, renowned for its work in transforming the workplace of millions of garment workers in Bangladesh. The organization explains that the International Accord has succeeded in improving factory safety for 2.5 million workers in Bangladesh. But, he says garment workers in Pakistan “are still being forced to wait for similar improvements to take place as brands take their time to commit to the deal”. Brands he’s calling on not to sign the Pakistan deal include Levi’s, office marks (Lee, Cowboy), AmazonAnd decathlonwho she says have yet to sign the International Accord in Bangladesh, despite it being the 10th anniversary of the collapse of the Rana Plaza garment factory, which led to its introduction. The Clean Clothes Campaign also names several brands that have already demonstrated a commitment to safety in Bangladesh and which it says are major buyers in Pakistan. These include Boohoo, The group itself, lidl, Missguided, Target Australia, Mind, Weakand Fruit of the Loom. None of the brands had responded to Just Style’s request for comment at press time, but it should be noted that Target Australia is part of the Kmart Group which is one of the signatories to the Accord and was the leading retailer in Australia. sign the Bangladesh agreement. Ineke Zeldenrust, International Coordinator of Clean Clothes Campaign, said: By signing the agreement with Pakistan, brands and retailers commit to ensuring the safety of factories in their supply chain in Pakistan. This requires active program and supplier support, including meeting the obligation to ensure that repairs are financially feasible for factories. Brands will need to reflect their commitment to factory safety in the prices they pay factories to make real improvements possible. Zehra Khan, General Secretary of the Home Workers Federation, adds: Women workers in Pakistan have waited long enough. The solutions exist, but some brands still endanger the lives of workers and escape their responsibility. We call on brands and retailers to fast-track and make participation in the Pakistan deal a top priority. Meanwhile, Nasir Mansoor, General Secretary of the Pakistan National Federation of Trade Unions, stresses: We need all brands with production in Pakistan to sign the Agreement as soon as possible. And, once brands sign on, they don’t have to sit back and relax. Only once inspections have begun and workers have been able to lodge their complaints will the risk of the next fire or plant collapse really begin to diminish. The Clean Clothes campaign says a fire and collapse at the Usman & Sons factory in April highlights the consequences of late action and says labels from the French supermarket chain Auchan have been found in the rubble. The Clean Clothes campaign says this company signed the 2013 and 2018 agreements, but did not sign the 2021 international agreement and the Pakistan agreement. Auchan had not responded to Just Style’s request for comment at press time.

