Bride’s Dress Left Her Bust ‘Fully Exposed’ 3 Weeks Before Wedding

A bride had a dress fitted weeks before her wedding and discovered that the dress left her chest exposed.

The seamstresses agreed to reconstruct the corset to fit her bra size, completing it just in time.

Joanna Olandt shared her experience in a now-viral TikTok video as a warning to other brides.

Loading Something is loading. < attributetype="xml" attributename="transform" type="rotate" from="0 25 25" to="360 25 25" dur="0.6s" repeatcount="indefinite"/> Thanks for recording! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go.



download app



A California bride has said she was horrified to discover her bespoke wedding dress left her bosom “fully exposed” just weeks before her big day.

Joanna Olandt, co-founder of the Orange County-based lifestyle and fitness brand sweat and telltalked about her wedding dress faux pas in a TikTok video posted on June 10. In the video, which has been viewed more than a million times on Friday, she told viewers she was initially so excited to try on her dress, which was ready just three weeks before her wedding day.

“Notice, I had custom measurements done and everything was tailored to my body, so I really wasn’t concerned about how it would fit,” Olandt said in the video.

During the fitting, everything seemed “perfect” at first, she said.

However, when she started walking around, Olandt said she noticed something wrong with the dress.

“I’m starting to feel a little breeze around the nipples,” she said.

Olandt said she looked down and found her chest was “fully exposed.” “The boobs were out,” she added.

In her TikTok video, Olandt shared a photo of herself wearing the dress, using small red heart emojis to cover the extent of the exposure.

Olandt did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Cost was the first thing that came to mind, she said. “I’m starting to freak out a little bit because I’m like, ‘This is going to cost so much money to fix,'” she said. “I’m so disappointed with this whole situation,” she added.

The seamstresses initially said the dress was made for her measurements, according to Olandt. But she said she was able to convince them to fix it at no extra cost by trying out a floor model fitted with a B cup.

“I compare the floor model, which was a B, to those C cups,” she said, pointing to the top of the dress in the photo. “And when I tell you the B had double the fabric, and I’m like, ‘Something’s going on, you’re wrong.'”

According to Olandt, the designer said it would take two weeks for the top half of the corset to be completely rebuilt, which included the removal of floral appliques and boning.

In the end, Olandt apparently got the wedding dress she wanted. Photos she shared on Instagram show her wearing the dress on her wedding day in La Quinta, Calif.

Nonetheless, in the TikTok video, she said she wanted to share her story as a cautionary tale for other brides-to-be.

“I keep hearing stories like this which is crazy because you buy an expensive dress like this and you think it will be perfect so give yourself plenty of time just in case something like that would happen,” she said.