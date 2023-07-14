Fashion brands retain key data on environmental and social sustainability





The fashion industry faces a toll of greenwashing, increasing pressure on brands to release information to back up their sustainability claims. They have a long way to go. In fact, many companies are still not disclosing the bare minimum, according to this year’s Fashion Transparency Index. The annual report by labor rights group Fashion Revolution assesses the public disclosures on human rights and environmental issues of 250 of the world’s biggest brands. Companies are scored out of a possible 250 points, which are then converted into percentages. The average score in this year’s report was 26 points out of 100, up just 2 points from a year ago. Gucci and Italian retailer OVS were the top performing brands and the first two companies to score 80 points or more in the report’s seven-year history. But even the index’s top-scoring brands still lack disclosure on important topics related to labor rights, gender and racial equality, waste production and volumes, deforestation and pollution. , according to the report. Nearly a third of the companies assessed scored 10 points or less and 18 companies scored nothing at all, including Chinese sportswear brand Anta, lingerie brand Rihannas Savage X Fenty and Tom Ford. The unimpressive progress here is worrying in the face of worsening social inequality, environmental destruction and various incoming legislation, said Liv Simpliciano, director of policy and research at Fashion Revolution. Even 100% transparency is just the starting point and it seems that many big fashion brands haven’t even shown up for the ride yet. Certainly, growing regulatory pressure is leading to progress in some areas. For example, policy measures led by the EU are pushing more companies to provide information on social and environmental due diligence efforts, according to the report. Nearly 70% of brands disclose how they manage human rights risks and nearly 50% do the same for environmental risks, according to the FTI. On the other hand, information on the impact of brand efforts is much rarer. [Without transparency] we won’t be able to figure out where malpractice is happening or how to improve the supply chain and the lives of the people who make our clothes, Fashion Revolution co-founder Orsola de Castro said in a video. We are still stuck at level one. One area where the companies remain particularly tight-lipped is the subject of overproduction, despite growing regulatory pressure to tackle the growing piles of clothing waste piling up in landfills around the world. Nearly 90% of brands reviewed by the FTI still do not disclose annual production volumes, according to the report. Policy proposals that could require companies to provide more information about volumes of unsold and scrapped inventory have raised objections from industry, which says such data is highly sensitive. Growing evidence of overproduction remains the big elephant in the room, Fashion Revolution said in a press release. Brands absolutely know how much they produce; what business can survive without this information? The continued lack of transparency begs the question, what is hidden?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessoffashion.com/articles/sustainability/fashion-revolution-transparency-index-greenwashing/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos