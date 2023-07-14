Keke Palmer sparkles in a sexy denim dress after her boyfriend’s criticism





She’s a villain and she knows it. Keke Palmer paid no heed to her boyfriend Darius Jackson’s controversial comments about her sexy style as she showed off a sizzling denim dress in a new Instagram reel And publication of photos yesterday. “Without a doubt, I am the villain you speak of. the “Turn Up with the Taylors” star, 29, captioned her reel as she danced to her song, “Right Now,” which features the same lyrics. In the video, she sports a bustier Moschino denim mini dress ($365) with the top featuring the same button-up waistband style as jeans. The television personality superimposed on a matching patchwork denim trench coat ($650) around her shoulders, adding two dazzling diamond chokers to her look. Keke Palmer rocked a skin-tight mini dress after her boyfriend criticized her racy look at an Usher concert earlier this month. keke/Instagram Fans loved the sexy look, with one commenting, ‘Give your stylist a raise, baby, it’s about time’ and another writing, ‘Never wanted jeans to be so bad in my life “. Others also commented on how the actress’ body has changed since giving birth, which she herself happily embraced. “Dear baby KEKEs: you have blessed mom beyond! She better never deprive you of toys and sweets,” one joked and another said, “If all I have or do, it’s having such beautiful children, I’m letting anyone throw me off. Palmer showed off her short dress in a separate Instagram post. keke/Instagram She sang her own music in the deconstructed denim dress. keke/Instagram The TV star looked like she was having fun in the video. keke/Instagram His post comes after Jackson, the father of Palmer’s five-month-old son Leodis, shamed him for wearing a sheer black dress over a thong bodysuit to an Usher concert earlier this month. This is the outfit even if you’re a mom, he tweeted alongside a video of his girlfriend being serenaded by the singer of There Goes My Baby”. The ‘Nope’ star doubled down on her outfit following comments, publish a series of photos emphasizing her transparent gaze and her handwriting, I would have liked to take more photos but we were late. Darius Jackson has deactivated his Twitter and Instagram accounts after fans harassed him for shaming Palmer’s outfit. Instagram/dvulton Palmer showed off some photos of the sexy concert outfit that sparked controversy. Instagram/@keke For more Page Six style… Palmer got real with her boyfriend on arecently released episodefrom his ‘Baby, This is Keke Palmer’ podcast, with the fitness instructor admitting he felt the ‘pressure of needing to be perfect’ in the public eye, both for himself and his famous partner. Calling it “overwhelming and intense” to date a celebrity, Jackson told Palmer, “it really confused me and seeped into my mind because not only did I have to hold myself to this perfect standard, I held you to a standard as well. perfect as good. As for Keke, it looks like she’s going to continue doing her own thing while looking like a hot mom in the process.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pagesix.com/2023/07/14/keke-palmer-shimmies-in-sexy-denim-dress-after-boyfriends-criticism/

