Looking for the perfect travel outfit? Here’s how to improve your look | Fashion

JThe right outfit will make your day more enjoyable. It starts with the functionality of nuts and bolts: shoes that can let you count the day’s steps without blisters, that sort of thing. But there is much more than that. A good outfit improves your day in less obvious but just as powerful ways. It facilitates your passage through the world. When you walk into a room, before you say a word, good clothes are a charm offensive.

Take, for example, the perfect travel outfit: that it is comfortable is obviously non-negotiable. And it needs to be made up of layers that will flex to accommodate changes in temperature. It should be reasonably stain and wrinkle resistant. And if your destination is the holidays, it has to be composed of pieces that will make themselves useful in your holiday wardrobe. Logistical stuff, all important, which I’ll get to in a moment.

But it is appropriate that a travel outfit should look so good. Remember when looking for a suitable SFU to upgrade was a thing? The idea was that if you caught a plane, you should dress to impress the check-in counter, because you might end up in business class. Nobody talks about SFU anymore. I expect check-in software to have developed algorithms to filter and categorize passengers, and the days of upgrading based on whether or not someone likes your shoes are over. Nonetheless, dressing SFU, I don’t mean in designer luggage fashion, just a well-put together look can make your day easier just as much as comfy shoes or a drawstring waist.

Ballerinas are in fashion again, with a sort of polished energy, which doesn’t tilt my seat entirely without asking

The upgrade analogy sounds mercenary, but the clothes you wear affect how people react to you. These are human transactions, not financial transactions. A day you travel is the kind of day that the friendliness or unfriendliness of strangers can make or break. The kind of day where you meet people who decide in a split second, for example, if they move their things so you can get a good seat on a train, or if they tap you on the shoulder and you say your bag is unzipped and your wallet is about to drop. It’s not about dressing to impress, it’s about dressing in a way that makes people see you, feel comfortable with you, like you.