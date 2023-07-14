Strapless styles are back and Tove’s Lauryn dress is the front of the pack





Rarely is a dress so beautiful that I want it in every color. In fact, it only happened to me twice, once with Regina Pyo’s Greta dressand now, the Lauryn dress from TOVE. With a slightly dropped waist (we warned you they were back), a corseted body, a full skirt, a gathered bust and, above all, a strapless neckline (more on that later), the cotton dress slightly expandable is, in my opinion, divine. And others agree, including presenter, author and style icon Alexa Chungwriter Marjon Carlos, influencer Lucy Williamsas well as NET-A-PORTER’s own Market Director Libby page. “The TOVES Lauryn dress has this magical combination of simplicity and something extra,” Page tells me of the dress’s popularity. “The clean lines and beautiful cut of the dress make it appealing to a wide audience, while the detail of the corseted design is what sets it apart from other summer dresses.” Available in , , and, exclusively for NET-A-PORTER, the color of the season: red, its versatility makes it a must-have for summer vacations and weddings alike. “We love the versatility of the Lauryn dress,” agree Tove founders and designers Camille Perry and Holly Wright, “and its ability to be worn on multiple occasions, which is always a key consideration for us. Tove Lauryn Gathered stretch-cotton poplin midi dress Tove Lauryn Gathered stretch-cotton poplin midi dress Founded in 2019, Tove has a knack for creating viral and wearable dresses, with their Greek inspirations Ceres dress peaking in popularity in 2021 (I wore my marigold-hued version to my engagement party that summer). In fact, the pair have gone to great lengths to ensure their designs are both flattering and compelling: “When designing, we pay close attention to a woman’s body and know what it feels like to wear the clothes. I think this sensibility when designing and the modern, feminine sophistication the brand offers as an aesthetic really appeals to the modern woman. Recently, the London-based duo have turned to strapless styles, including the Lauryn dress. “Timeless and feminine, the strapless silhouette of the dress quickly became an essential staple for the Tove woman,” Perry and Wright tell me. Previously solely the preserve of Rachel Green-inspired Y2K enthusiasts, sleeveless tops and dresses have recently taken on a fresher twist, with everyone from For try the sleek and minimal neckline. Take inspiration from Tove’s design book and opt for ultra-classic pieces (and no necklace) to stylize the silhouette – I’ll team my Lauryn dress with ballerina flats and Alexa Chung sweaters. And, if you’re still afraid of the low rise, may I suggest their style? It’s also a winner. ELLE UK Strapless Dress Edit Apiece Apart Todo strapless organic cotton long dress COS Atelier Linen bustier dress Casa Raki Penelope organic linen strapless midi dress

