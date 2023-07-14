Sun, tourism and fashion: the Goldstein Museum of Design connects them in a new exhibition





A quick scan of the Goldstein Museum of Design, a small museum at the University of Minnesota, reveals woolen bathing suits, beach pajamas, sundresses, speedos, Panama hats and burkinis. The styles featured in Solar Flair: dress for the sun range from the present and date back to the late 19th century, when tourism became more accessible to the middle class and the fashion industry responded. The exhibit examines how we dress for the sun and the history of that, says the museum’s acting director, Jean McElvain, who co-curated the exhibit with Laureen Berlin-Gibson and Sara Wilcox. We are looking for a lot of ideas for covering the body, exposing the body and the cultural mores around it. And just the technology of being able to carry something in and out of the water, without it collapsing. Summer dresses and shorts popular in the 1940s and 1950s. Alex V. Onions | MPR News We’re looking at things like the role of the sun in tourism and how there’s this really interesting kind of shift from getting away from the heat and the sun to really pursuing that, Berlin-Gibson adds, which then also ties into the ideas on the skin and beauty ideals tan. MPR News is supported by Members. Gifts from individuals power everything you’ll find here. Donate any amount today to become a member! The designs featured are all drawn from the museum’s collection, which resides at the College of Design. The first are bathing suits, so named because they were intended for bathing in bodies of water (they look more like nightgowns than a modern bathing suit), according to McElvain. It was not until the 20th century that the item shifted to swimwear. Even then, the designs were slow to evolve, McElvain says, pointing to a pair of woolen swimsuits, the men’s and women’s versions nearly identical with matching tank tops and slightly cut shorts. One of the show’s most interesting exhibits pairs a string bikini, which offers minimal coverage, with a burkini, which offers full body and head coverage. A bikini and burkini exhibition contrasts the different societal standards of women’s fashion. Alex V. Onions | MPR News The latter is often designed for and by Muslim women. Some regions of France have banned the burkini in public spaces such as swimming pools and beaches. The courts say it is the secular duty of government, while many claim he is based in the country’s Islamophobia and can actually endanger muslim women. For the commissioners, it is also a commentary on impossible standards for women. Women can’t win: Either they show too much or too little, or it’s just a very political sort of constraint that you constantly face, McElvain says. McElvain adds that burkinis have been the target of controversy and bans, unlike other full-coverage swimsuits. For one, with modern swimwear, you have those options, but whichever option you choose, there will always be some judgment attached to it, says Berlin-Gibson. McElvain says burkinis have been the target of controversy and bans, unlike other full-coverage swimsuits. While people may laugh at what people wear to the beach between themselves and a friend, basically in the US almost anything is okay, as long as it covers the major nipples and genitals it’s fine, said McElvain, laughing. Solar Flair is visible until October 7. Design of sunglasses ranging from 1885 to 2021. Alex V. Onions | MPR News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mprnews.org/story/2023/07/14/sun-tourism-and-fashion-a-new-exhibition-at-the-goldstein-museum-of-design The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos