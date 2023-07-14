Chinese retailer Shein accused of defrauding fashion designers





Chinese fast fashion retailer Shein is facing a lawsuit that claims copyright infringement by clothing makers is so aggressive it amounts to racketeering. This week’s filing claims Shein is in violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, better known as RICO, a law originally designed to prosecute organized crime. Shein enriched himself by committing individual offenses again and again, part of a long and continuous pattern of racketeering, which shows no signs of abating, the filing says. In an organized effort to create up to 6,000 new items a day, Shein uses a byzantine shell game of a corporate structure to rip off designers, a coordinated illegal operation that can best be combated through the use of statutes. RICO, according to the lawsuit. The trial is just the latest in a series of difficulties encountered by Shein. In May, a bipartisan group of two dozen lawmakers asked the Securities and Exchange Commission to hold back an initial public offering by Shein until it verified that it was not using forced labor of the country’s predominantly Muslim Uyghur population.





Shein enriched himself by committing individual offenses again and again, part of a long and continuous pattern of racketeering, which shows no signs of abating, the filing says. AFP via Getty Images The lawsuit, filed by three fashion designers in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, alleges that Shein produced, distributed and sold exact copies of their creative work. At issue here, inexplicably, are truly exact copies of the copyrighted graphic design appearing on Shein products, the civil lawsuit states. The designers seek unspecified damages and want an injunction to prevent further racketeering activity. Shein takes all claims of infringement seriously, and we take prompt action when complaints are filed by valid intellectual property rights holders, Shein said in a statement prepared Friday. We will vigorously defend against this lawsuit and against any baseless claims. Shein did not say if he plans to go public this year, but there are reports the company is raising funds in anticipation of a U.S. listing before the end of the year. Shein spokesman Peter Pernot-Day said the company takes transparency across its entire supply chain seriously. But one last month’s Congressional report unloaded searing criticism of Shein and another Chinese fashion retailer, Temu. The report is part of an ongoing congressional investigation into products offered to US consumers that may be made with forced labor in China. As part of the investigation, the committee sent letters in early May to the brands Nike and Adidas, as well as Shein and Temu, requesting information on their compliance with the anti-forced labor law.





The lawsuit is just the latest in a series of difficulties Shein has faced. PA Shein said at the time that it is company policy to comply with customs and import laws of the countries in which we operate. He also said he has zero tolerance for forced labor and has a robust system in place to ensure compliance with US laws.

