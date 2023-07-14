Barbie Dress Up: Meet the Designer Who Created a Miniature Fashion Icon





CNN

—



From carefully coordinated all-pink looks to lavish evening outfits made in partnership with Oscar de la Renta, it’s no secret that Barbie has long been one of the most fashion-forward toys on the market.

Her reputation was forged in large part by Carol Spencer, a 90-year-old fine arts scholar who responded to a newspaper job ad in 1963 to become a Barbies fashion designer, a position she held. for 36 years until 1999, making her the longest running figure. service stylist.

When I joined the company, I worked with Ruth Handler (Barbie’s inventor) who was still at Mattel, Spencer said in a phone interview from the 2023 Barbie convention in Orlando. As soon as I started, I really fell in love with this little doll called Barbie and she became my passion.

But becoming a fashion designer in California was a far cry from Spencer’s early life. Born in 1932 in Minneapolis, Spencer said she rejected common female stereotypes of the time. I graduated from high school in 1950 and at that time there were basically five jobs for women, she told Business Insider in 2019. You could be a teacher, nurse, secretary, clerk or wife and mother.

Instead, Spencer enrolled in Minneapolis College of Art and Design to study fine art with fashion design, and after graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in 1955, Spencer traveled to New York for a guest editing internship at Mademoiselle Magazine (alongside Joan Didion), before moving to Milwaukee for a job in fashion design.

Seven years later, she landed the job at Mattel and moved across the country to fulfill what she believes is her destiny.

It’s a career celebrated in her recently reissued book, Dressing Barbie (Harper Books), which sees Spencer reflect on some of her career highs as a miniature dressmaker.

When you look at Barbie dolls, they replicate history and show what was happening back then, which is why the 1960s was one of my favorite decades working with Barbie, she said . So many things were happening. Fashion was changing, from the period of the couturiers, where haute couture started in Europe and spread around the world, to a huge youth culture movement, the advent of mod fashion and wonderful designs by Mary Quants. There were wonderful new musicians, Elvis Presley and the Beatles, for example. It was a lot of fun working on the Barbies style change alongside that.

Spencer says, however, that Barbie would never position herself as a vanguard in this new youth movement.

Barbie’s clothes and style should be understandable to a child, she said. We have therefore always waited for fashion to impose itself before creating pieces for Barbie. She also had to be healthy, we always had to put underwear on the Barbie, for example, but also a fun toy.

When Barbie first came out in March 1959, she was introduced as a teenage model; a brilliant alternative to the dressed and undressed paper dolls that children cut up and played with back then. While Barbie’s narrow beauty standards have caused consternation these days, Spencer says Handlers’ intention has always been for the doll to evolve with the times. Ruth Handlers’ plan was basically for the doll to be as realistic as possible and evolve as society evolves, she said. It was designed to be interpreted and played in different ways.

As times changed, so did the design process, Spencer said. While today’s designers work on computers, Spencer and the design team worked on 3D models of dolls rather than drawings (drawings often don’t relate to what something looks like in a box or wrapper, Spencer said).

The team did everything by hand; to make patterns, to cut them, to sew the miniature clothes, and then we would make adjustments until they looked good on Barbie and in the box. Barbie’s scale is roughly 1/6 the scale of a real person and everything needed to look good.

While Spencer is the longest-serving member of Barbie’s design team, she notes that from the mid-’70s to the early ’90s, there were three designers for the doll. I was from the Midwest and more or less the most conservative designer, she says. There was also Kitty Black Perkins, who was African-American and from the Southeast, and Janet Goldblum from New York. The company wanted designers from a variety of backgrounds, and each of us had different strengths.

While at the time of this interview Spencer hadn’t seen the film and wasn’t yet sure if any of her exact creations would be featured, she said the scenes she saw stayed true to the spirit of the films. creations. The clothes used the flavor of several of our designs, but I haven’t seen any direct replicas yet, Spencer said.

There’s a lot of pink and white gingham for example, which is a fabric pattern we’ve used about five or six times over the years, but the film designer (Jacqueline Durran) has updated the styles as do all creators. She also had to make the looks work on the actors who need to move and maintain the look of the costume. (Spencer herself admits to replicating the miniature Barbies outfits in adult size for herself only twice, including a Western-style embroidered shirt she wore with blue jeans, a 10-gallon hat and boots. cowboy).

In addition to a catalog of hundreds of dolls, Spencer’s personal collection of Barbies at one point totaled more than 500 dolls at her Los Angeles home, including 400 in her dining room alone. While she likes to joke that you’re never alone in her house, the designer is finding loving homes for her vast collection alongside her Barbie Magical Mansion outfitted with miniature furniture collected from her travels. worldwide.

But there are dolls that will always stay with her, including a much-loved red-haired Barbie from 1992 Benefit Ball, wearing a chic gold and teal metallic dress and a Barbie Golden Jubilee doll from 1996, with the name of Carol Spencers on the back. It’s one of my favorites. I love him, she said. I’m the only designer to have her name printed on a Barbie doll and it really means a lot.