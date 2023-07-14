Groom who ‘broke the internet’ with photo of wedding dress accused of trying to kill his wife





A man who rose to fame after a photo of a dress worn at his wedding broke the internet has been arrested for attempting to kill his wife. Keir Johnston, 38, rose to fame in 2015 after a photo of the dress his mother-in-law donned at the nuptials went viral during a debate over whether it was black and blue or in white and gold. The dress has been dubbed the dress that broke the internet after it was shared on Tumblr by wedding guest Caitlin McNeill in a bid to determine her colors. Mr Johnson, Isle of Colonsay, appeared in Glasgow High Court on Monday July 10 after being charged with the attempted murder of Grace Johnston at a holiday home in March last year, The Times reports. Prosecutors claim Mr Johnston pinned his wife to the ground while straddling her, before placing his hands around her neck which restricted her breathing while uttering threats of violence. It is also claimed that he threatened to kill her by brandishing a knife at her. The dress has been dubbed the dress that broke the internet after it was shared on Tumblr (Picture: PA/Cecilia Bleasdale) He is also accused of leading a nearly 11-year campaign of serious domestic violence and coercive control that culminated in his attempt to kill his wife. Mr Johnson is also accused of repeatedly assaulting his wife at their home in the Inner Hebrides, before attempting to strangle her. The charges, which are believed to have been committed between April 2019 and March 2022, include pushing his wife against a wall, yelling at her and strangling her. It is alleged that he attempted to enter a vehicle while his wife was inside, before punching her through an open window and putting his wife in a headache and dragging her out of the car. a pub after she refused to go with him. It is also claimed that he isolated his wife from her friends and monitored her movements and finances. Mr Johnson denies all charges against him and the case is expected to go to trial in 2024. The image of the dress racked up up to 11,000 tweets per minute under the hashtag #TheDress and among those who weighed in on the debate were celebrities Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift. After the dress was given pride of place, it appeared on a poster for a Salvation Army domestic violence campaign, where it was donned by a bruised woman, which was captioned: Why is it so hard to see black and blue? The couple appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to discuss the social media storm and during the episode they were awarded $10,000 (about $76,000) and a trip to Granada after announcing that the dress was indeed black and blue.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://inews.co.uk/news/the-dress-groom-broke-internet-photo-wedding-gown-kill-wife-2480382 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos