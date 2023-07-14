AGT’s Sofia Vergara, 51, almost slips out of her $750 plunging dress at a party while on vacation in Italy

SOFIA Vergara showed off her curves in a plunging white dress on a night out in Italy.

TheAmerica’s Got Talent judge, 51, wore a $757 Charo Ruiz strapless dress while dining at Capri.

Sofia’s embroidery number featured a strapless neckline and an asymmetrical hemline.

The Modern Family actress paired her revealing dress with a pair of chunky black heels and chunky gold necklaces.

She shared several photos from her evening at Japanese restaurant Zuma, including a display of sushi and a platter of desserts.

Sofia captioned the snaps, “Another beautiful night.”

The TV star celebrated her 51st birthday in Italy this week with two of her closest friends.

Her fans fear she may have marriage issues with husband Joe Manganiello after noticing the True Blood actor, 46, is not on vacation.

She shared several photos and videos from her birthday dinner at the restaurant on Monday night.

In them, the TV star smiled as she blew out her cake candles and was rocked by a band.

Posing with her friends, she wrote, “So lucky to have my best friends at my favorite restaurant on my favorite island!!! Love you.”

Fans flooded the comments with concern after noticing Joe was absent from the night’s celebrations and did not join her on the Italian getaway.

One wrote: “But where is my husband? Not in a picture anywhere. And they’ve put their house up for sale.”

Last month, Sofia and Joe put their $18 million Beverly Hills mansion up for sale for the second time in a year.

Sofia – who is best known for playing Gloria on Modern Family – bought the seven-bedroom home in 2014 for $10.6million before marrying Joe.

Another fan asked “Where’s Joe? I’m worried”, and a third speculated “Definitely in trouble”.

They also pointed out that Sofia – who married Joe in 2015 – did not appear to be wearing her wedding ring in the snaps.

Others noticed Joe’s birthday tribute to Sofia on his feed and said something was wrong.

The actor shared a low-res photo of him and Sofia together on Instagram and simply captioned it, “Feliz Cumpleaos Sofa!!!”

One user commented: “Joe, hope you are doing well, this was a very different (chill) happy birthday wish for your wife, compared to the previous ones!”

Another added: “Am I the only one who doesn’t like the way it sounds? ‘Sofia’…not even ‘My love, my beloved wife.'”

A third follower posted, “Something is wrong.

“Cold message for her and has two stories about her dog’s birthday. And Sofia didn’t even say thank you.”

Joe was also absent from the 4th of July celebrations in Sofia earlier this month.

The actress enjoyed a pool party with her son Manolo, 31, as well as her rarely seen sister Sandra and other family members.

Manolo’s father is Sofia’s sweetheart, Joe Gonzalez, whom she married when he was 18.

Manolo was born in September 1991 and the couple divorced in 1993.

