Fashion
AGT’s Sofia Vergara, 51, almost slips out of her $750 plunging dress at a party while on vacation in Italy
SOFIA Vergara showed off her curves in a plunging white dress on a night out in Italy.
TheAmerica’s Got Talent judge, 51, wore a $757 Charo Ruiz strapless dress while dining at Capri.
Sofia’s embroidery number featured a strapless neckline and an asymmetrical hemline.
The Modern Family actress paired her revealing dress with a pair of chunky black heels and chunky gold necklaces.
She shared several photos from her evening at Japanese restaurant Zuma, including a display of sushi and a platter of desserts.
Sofia captioned the snaps, “Another beautiful night.”
The TV star celebrated her 51st birthday in Italy this week with two of her closest friends.
Her fans fear she may have marriage issues with husband Joe Manganiello after noticing the True Blood actor, 46, is not on vacation.
She shared several photos and videos from her birthday dinner at the restaurant on Monday night.
In them, the TV star smiled as she blew out her cake candles and was rocked by a band.
Most read in Entertainment
Posing with her friends, she wrote, “So lucky to have my best friends at my favorite restaurant on my favorite island!!! Love you.”
Fans flooded the comments with concern after noticing Joe was absent from the night’s celebrations and did not join her on the Italian getaway.
One wrote: “But where is my husband? Not in a picture anywhere. And they’ve put their house up for sale.”
Last month, Sofia and Joe put their $18 million Beverly Hills mansion up for sale for the second time in a year.
Sofia – who is best known for playing Gloria on Modern Family – bought the seven-bedroom home in 2014 for $10.6million before marrying Joe.
Another fan asked “Where’s Joe? I’m worried”, and a third speculated “Definitely in trouble”.
They also pointed out that Sofia – who married Joe in 2015 – did not appear to be wearing her wedding ring in the snaps.
FAN CONCERN
Others noticed Joe’s birthday tribute to Sofia on his feed and said something was wrong.
The actor shared a low-res photo of him and Sofia together on Instagram and simply captioned it, “Feliz Cumpleaos Sofa!!!”
One user commented: “Joe, hope you are doing well, this was a very different (chill) happy birthday wish for your wife, compared to the previous ones!”
Another added: “Am I the only one who doesn’t like the way it sounds? ‘Sofia’…not even ‘My love, my beloved wife.'”
A third follower posted, “Something is wrong.
“Cold message for her and has two stories about her dog’s birthday. And Sofia didn’t even say thank you.”
Joe was also absent from the 4th of July celebrations in Sofia earlier this month.
The actress enjoyed a pool party with her son Manolo, 31, as well as her rarely seen sister Sandra and other family members.
Manolo’s father is Sofia’s sweetheart, Joe Gonzalez, whom she married when he was 18.
Manolo was born in September 1991 and the couple divorced in 1993.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.the-sun.com/entertainment/8598506/agt-sofia-vergara-busts-plunging-dress-night-italy/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Tribeca Burger | A local kid up to new tricks: Cricket’s Candy Creations
- AGT’s Sofia Vergara, 51, almost slips out of her $750 plunging dress at a party while on vacation in Italy
- Cybersecurity Today, July 14, 2023 Ransomware Payouts Rise, Google Shuts Out Bad Android Developers & More
- It’s time to end the war on birds and find a way to coexist, say experts | Birds
- Pakistani Prime Minister Sharif announces he will hand over power next month, paving the way for general elections
- Erdogan says Putin agreed to allow Ukraine to export grain
- Eastern Europe – Boris Johnson criticizes NATO’s ‘mealy mouth’ over Ukraine membership | Boris Johnson
- Golf Recruit Knight is eligible for US Amateur
- Socialite and fashion designer Olivia Palermo in pictures
- A noisy week for Wall Street ends with a calm and mixed end
- Automated Dishwashing Rooms May Provide a Better Air Force Dining Experience > Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center > News Article
- Halston Bridge rehabilitation work begins Monday