Fashion
Radiant in white! Crown Princess Victoria looks stunning in a lace gown as she celebrates her birthday
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden looked stunning in a lace dress as she celebrated her birthday alongside her children today.
The royal mother-of-two, who is the daughter of the King and Queen, beamed with joy as she joined her children Princess Estelle, 11, and Prince Oscar, seven, for an event to mark her 46th birthday at Solden Palace in Borgholm.
Crown Princess Victoria looked effortlessly elegant in a cream off-the-shoulder dress, which perfectly matched her daughter’s white dress.
Meanwhile, Prince Oscar looked handsome in a sleek beige suit, while Prince Daniel opted for a navy ensemble.
The family held hands and beamed with joy as they posed for snaps alongside Queen Silvia of Sweden and King Carl XVI Gustaf to mark the big day.
Earlier this month, Crown Princess Victoria looked radiant in her traditional Swedish outfit as she joined King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia in presenting the Islander of the Year award.
On Friday, the mother-of-two presented the annual award to Bitte Brjesson in Solden on the island of land.
She and Queen Silvia were both in traditional attire, while King Carl Gustaf, 77, opted for a casual tan suit jacket and dark trousers.
Victoria donned a red and gold skirt, adorned with blue and white embroidery around the edge, and paired with a royal blue waistcoat and white blouse.
She also wore a traditional white headdress and an embroidered shrug around her shoulders, tying the classic Swedish outfit for the occasion.
Her mother Silvia, 79, was dressed similarly, but had more of her brown locks visible through her helmet.
Both members of the royal family carried bouquets of flowers throughout the ceremony.
Islander of the Year was first awarded in 1980, to recognize a member of the public who has made an extraordinary contribution to their earthly community.
The island and province are the second largest in Sweden, just off the southeast coast of the mainland.
Pictured L-R: Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel, Princess Estelle, Prince Oscar, Princess Madeleine, Chris ONeill, Prince Carl Philip, Princess Sofia
Prince Oscar beamed for the cameras as he sat next to his mother on his birthday in Sweden today
The royal, 46, looked effortlessly elegant in a white lace off-the-shoulder dress with a tiered skirt
Crown Princess Victoria pictured with Prince Daniel, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar during her birthday celebrations
The royal pulled her long brown hair up into a chic bun and opted for minimal jewelry for today’s celebrations
Crown Princess Victoria looked effortlessly elegant in a cream off-the-shoulder dress, which she paired with white heels
Meanwhile, Prince Oscar looked handsome in a sleek beige suit, while Prince Daniel opted for a navy ensemble
The family held hands and beamed with delight as they posed for snaps to mark the big day this afternoon
This year, Mrs. Brjesson received the award for her commitment and commitment to local associations. It has been said that she “created the conditions for generations of young people on the island to be passionate about the sport”.
The Crown Princess herself received the award in 2018 and KingCarl Gustaf was named Islander of the Year in 1996.
This latest release comes days after Victoria unveiled Swedish artist and illustrator Stina Persson’s ‘Lovers on the Rock’ statue in Stockholm.
The renowned artist has also presented his work in the United States and Japan and has worked with luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton and Veuve Clicquot.
Victoria opted for a sleek blue shirt dress with matching heels alongside husband Prince Daniel for the event.
The mother-of-two dazzled in a Ralph Lauren ‘eyelet’ embroidered cotton dress in light blue. The dress, priced at $349, features a scalloped hem as well as a drawstring waist for an easily adjustable fit.
Her brunette locks have been tamed in a tightly pinned bun, while a few strands of her hair feel loose on her forehead.
For an extra touch of glamour, she opted for a dazzling pair of leaf-shaped drop earrings, beautifully decorated with a pop of blue.
Three gold bracelets and a silver wristwatch were the finishing touches to the glamorous look.
