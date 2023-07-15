Golf Business News – Callaway Apparel Unveils Mens SS24 Collection





Callaway Clothing unveiled its new Spring/Summer 2024 collection for men, led by a line of fresh and modern conversational printed polo shirts influenced by some of the great golfing destinations. Staying true to the brand’s authentic, performance-driven golf heritage and emphasizing innovation, these standout prints are inspired by iconic locations like Pebble Beach and Seminole Golf Club in the United States. The prints use the terrain, as well as native flora and fauna, to capture a truly unique look in each print design. Calmer prints in unique shapes, textures and patterns also keep the collection sophisticated and elevated. Performance fabrics with natural fibers are a crucial ingredient in the SS24 range, along with Callaway Apparels Eco Cooling technology, which features interwoven gel-like fibers in garments providing an immediate cooling effect. Fancy all-over tape polo shirt The brands focus on sustainability, with recycled poly yarns made from used plastic bottles and eco-friendly fabric treatments also underline the brands commitment to the environment and a low carbon footprint. Additionally, and responding to consumer demand for wearable prints that stand the test of time, Mens SS24 introduces a new assortment of Callaway Chev brand logo prints, including an update to the best -selling Gingham Print, with a twist. At the base of this bright new seasonal collection, rich in striking patterns and prints, are trans-seasonal and classic all-day pieces, essentials for any golfer, that will quickly become essentials thanks to their timeless aesthetics and longevity. throughout each golf course. season. All Over Golf Essentials Printed Polo Shirt The collection will be retailed in three deliveries. The first delivery is underpinned by soothing colors, thanks to the inclusion of colors like ash green and chambray blue, as well as the addition of Warm Hue Peach, which gives this soothing delivery a more adventurous edge. The second delivery features bright pastel shades like Limpet Shell Turquoise and Candy Pink, evoking positivity. Navy blue and white offer reassuring familiarity. The final delivery is grounded in Asphalt Gray and White, juxtaposed with uplifting colors like River Blue and Purple Orchid. This palette is confident and impactful and stimulates the senses. Helen Willsmer, Brand Director of Callaway Apparel, said: “We are always focused on creating collections that combine fashion and performance in premium, versatile apparel, and which are featured prominently in Mens SS24. We take a modernist approach to the apparel we create and pride ourselves on excelling in golf-specific products. For more information or to become a reseller call 01376 504395 or email [email protected] SS24 Highlights for Men Fancy all-over tape polo shirt RRP: 50 All over Chev Confetti print polo shirt RRP: 50 1/4 Zip Technical Printed Blocked Pullover RRP: 70 All Over Golf Essentials printed polo shirt RRP: 50 Florida All Over Abstract Geo Print Polo RRP: 50 Chev Trademark Print Painted Polo Shirt RRP:50

