To Dye For: How Toxic Fashion Is Making Us Sick, by Alden Wicker, explores public health and fast fashion





This article originally appeared in Nexus Media News. On a recent spring afternoon, journalist Alden Wicker was examining a neon orange handbag at H&M. The price tag said $14.99, but instead of listing the materials, it just said vegan. She raised an eyebrow. At Wickers’ request, a store employee researched the materials: polyurethane and polyester. Plastics. For the past decade, Wicker has covered the dirty side of fast fashion since his contributing to the climate crisis And greenwashing For multi-level marketing systems. She founded the popular blog EcoCult in 2013 and has become a benchmark for sustainable fashion. wickers new book, Dye for: how toxic fashion is making us sick, examines the public health impacts of chemically treated fabrics and synthetic fibers. She spent two years interviewing She found that fashion is plagued by toxic chemicalsas formaldehyde and chromium, which are both carcinogenic and endocrine-disrupting polyfluoroalkyl substances (also known as PFAS, or forever chemicals), linked to infertility and other health problems. And despite the potential damage, she found the United States had done little to protect consumers from the clothes they wear. We allow chemicals to be dumped indiscriminately into the environment, but we also bring them into our homes, Wicker said. The effects of these chemicals on textile workers and their communities have been well documented, but Wicker feared that the question remained abstract for American consumers. It’s not a problem there, she said. Wicker got the idea for the book in 2019 when a radio producer called to ask if she could comment on a trial filed by Delta employees against the Lands End clothing company, alleging its uniforms were making them sick. I hadn’t heard anything about fashion or textiles being toxic enough to affect people’s health, she said. Actually, flight attendant To several major airlines complained of rashes, hair loss, fatigue, brain fog, heart palpitations and difficulty breathing. Their bodies would begin to close. They couldn’t work, and in some cases it completely ruined their lives, Wicker said. Researchers at Harvard University assigned the reactions of long-exposure attendants to a combination of chemicals like anti-wrinkle and anti-stain resins and disperse dyes, which can seep into the skin through sweat. (Flight attendants sometimes wear their uniforms for up to 24 hours at a time.) Flight attendants are just an extreme case of clothes that make people sick, Wicker said. During her reporting, she unearthed lawsuits against children’s clothing brand Carters and Victoria’s Secret, in which consumers said their clothes gave them severe rashes. It is extremely difficult to prove the toxicity of a garment because a single shirt may have passed through several factories and may contain countless chemicals, she said. There’s no ingredient list in the fashion, Wicker said. If you are allergic to nickel, disperse dyes or formaldehyde, you can avoid it in beauty products, cleaning products, food products but not in fashion. In the book, she talks to researchers who link falling fertility rates and the rise of autoimmune diagnoses in the United States to chemicals found in our clothes.

