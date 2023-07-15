8 Best Anthropologie Wedding Dresses of 2023





We hear the wedding bells! And that means the search for the perfect wedding dress starts now. With so many designers and styles on the market, finding your perfect dress can seem like a daunting task, but it doesn’t have to be! In fact, you don’t even have to leave your house to find a wedding dress you love, thanks to the growing number of online wedding dress retailers. Our new favorite one-stop-shop for all things bridal? Anthropology. Anthropologies Bridal Collection offers a wide range of styles from a variety of coveted wedding dress designers, such as Jenny Yoo, Watters, BHLDN and Sachin & Babi, which are stunning both for the big day and for any wedding event that takes place. preceded him. Whether you’re a classic bride with traditional tastes, love trendy and modern styles, or looking for an ultra-romantic bridal ensemble, Anthropologie has something for you. More, Anthropology Weddings offers many styles in a reasonable price range. To help you start your search for THE white dress or your dreams, highlighted some of our favorite styles from the collection below. From bohemian to chic to timeless silhouettes, read on to discover the best Anthropologie wedding dresses, all for under $2,000. Anthropology

Stunning and elegant, this classic prom dress from Jenny Yoo can’t go wrong. It features a structured sweetheart neckline, pleated skirt and high slit for a subtly sexy look. We also love the corset-style illusion back with buttons for a pop of dynamic detail in an otherwise traditional style. Price at time of publication: $1,695 Size range: 0-26 | Materials: Luxurious Polyester Taffeta | Length: Floor length Anthropology

Simple and sweet, we love this Reformation midi dress which is perfect for rehearsal dinner and welcome drinks. Organza bow-tie straps add romance and whimsy, while the lightweight fabric and flowing A-line silhouette will keep you cool and comfortable. Price at time of publication: $298 Size range: 0-12 | Materials: Viscose, Rayon | Length: Midi length Anthropology

This dreamy dress was practically made for a summer wedding in a garden surrounded by blooming flowers and greenery. The allover floral pattern pairs effortlessly with the boned corset bodice, loose ball gown skirt and removable puff sleeves. Price at time of publication: $1,895 Size range: 0-26 | Materials: Printed Polyester Belle, Rayon | Length: Floor length Anthropology

Your second look for the reception is the ultimate opportunity to make a bold wedding statement. This show-stopper does just that, thanks to its dramatic oversized shoulder bow, eye-catching pearl embellishments, and flattering wrap silhouette. Price at time of publication: $598 Size range: 0-16 | Materials: Silk, polyester dupioni, bead embellishments | Length: mini Anthropology

Sparkle your way down the aisle with this sequin stunner that offers old Hollywood glamor with a modern twist. The plunging V-neckline and low back bodice create a look that’s both sexy and sophisticated, while the bodycon column silhouette is both elegant and flattering. Price at time of publication: $575 Size range: 0-18 | Materials: Polyester, spandex, sequins | Length: Floor length Anthropology

Bohemian-inspired brides will love the ethereal essence of this pretty, feminine dress. Soft flutter sleeves, tulle lace detailing, deep V neckline and flowing skirt create an effortlessly beautiful and romantic bridal ensemble. Pair it with loose waves and statement earrings to complete the look. Price at time of publication: $1,695 Size range: 0-26W | Materials: Polyester tulle | Length: Floor length Anthropology

Whether you’re hosting a wedding brunch or a bridal shower in your garden, this lace midi is the perfect fit. We love the cutout front, sweetheart neckline, chunky straps and sheer bottom part of the skirt. Price at time of publication: $352 Size range: XS-L | Materials: Cotton lace | Length: Midi length Anthropology

If this dress doesn’t say party, we don’t know what it means! Dripping with sequined fringe, this sparkly mini dress is the ultimate bachelorette party outfit for a night out on the town. Pair it with a high ponytail and metallic heels to up the ante. Price at time of publication: $650 Size range: 0-18 | Materials: Polyester | Length: mini

