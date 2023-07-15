Best linen shirts for men 2023





The best linen shirts for men are stylish, naturally absorbent and extremely breathable, making them the perfect solution for summer dressing. While not as formal as a crisp cotton button-up or as casual as a white t-shirt, linen shirts distinguish between business casual and weekend elegance. Plus, linen creases very slightly, providing a soft casual vibe for any look. The best linen shirts for men are breathable, lightweight, and smartly casual. ILLUSTRATION: FORBES / PHOTO: RETAILERS So how do you find the best linen shirts? There are many different styles. Some are made from a linen blend for a stretchier or softer feel while others have a slim fit and crisp effect. What you ultimately choose depends on your needs, where you wear your linen shirt, and what makes you feel comfortable. Ahead, we’ve rounded up our recommendations for the best linen shirts for men, including our top pick among Bonobos and a big affordable option from Quince. You know summer is here when you pick one up. Sizes: XS to XXL | Colors: 7 in total, including khaki and olive green | Care: Machine wash warm with like colors This classic linen button down shirt is simply unbeatable. It’s made from an ultra-comfy blend that actually resists the wrinkles that plague your typical linen shirt, and comes in all sorts of warm-weather colors, including a light blue and even an orchid (if you’re into it). feel adventurous). This shirt pairs just as well with your favorite chino shorts as it does with light jeans, so wear it with everything in your wardrobe. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Sizes: XS to XXL | Colors: 13 in total, including Glen Plaid Run On Mutli and Ink | Care: Machine wash If you’re looking for a traditional button-up linen shirt that’s a little roomier in the sleeves and body, this selection from J.Crew ticks the boxes. The linen is from Ireland’s finest spinning and is super soft to the touch and looks relaxed and wrinkled with every wear. It’s the way to be relaxed yet polite on vacation or at your next outdoor happy hour. Sizes: XS to XXL | Colors: 11 in total, including Light Blue Melange and Sea Breeze | Care: Machine wash cold with like colors Perfect for days out, the Fahertys linen shirt is designed to keep you cool when temperatures soar. It’s lightweight, won’t fall apart in the wash, and is incredibly soft. Also awesome: it comes in an awesome range of colors and several of the lighter shades are perfectly in place on the boardwalk or at a beach party. Consider this shirt your best durable and versatile linen shirt. Sizes: XS to XL | Colors: 7 in total, including light blue and Brazilian sand | Care: Machine wash cold When the limit is unbearable outside, this short sleeve shirt is your salvation. The cooling design has a rounded hem and hits shorter on the body, so it doesn’t need to be tucked in, which adds to the breathable effect. This 100% linen choice comes in a suite of neutral colors plus a few festive stripes. And we Eton Slim Fit Linen Dress Shirt Sizes: 1:75 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Colors: 11 in total, including White and Blue | Care: Machine wash cold A crisp white linen shirt like Etons is a must have for more formal summer occasions, it feels perfect at work or at a summer wedding. It is made from luxury organic linen fabric woven in Italy; more precisely, by the craftsmen of the Albini mill near Milan. And it comes in a variety of sizes and fits so you can find a comfortable and stylish option. Editor’s Choice Sizes: XS to XL | Colors: 21 in total, including Snow and Chai | Care: Machine wash cold and hang to dry When it comes to unparalleled quality in a linen shirt, it’s hard to beat the Alex Cranes Playa shirt. Each is crafted from sustainably sourced French linen that’s ultra-soft and easy care, no ironing required. If you love high quality shirts, fill your wardrobe with these. There are different colors for almost every day of the month. Sizes: XS to XXL | Colors: 11 in total, including Faded Surplus and Dark Coral | Care: Gentle machine wash Linen shirts usually drape a bit, but if you’re a slimmer guy or like a polished effect, you don’t want to look like you’re always wearing one size too big. The Todd Snyders shirt has the right mix of an almost tailored slim fit and ultra-fine quality: it’s made from the linen experts at Baird McNutt, one of the oldest and last linen mills in the world. ‘Ireland. Sizes: XS to XXL | Colors: 7 in total, including Cream Stripe and Black | Care: Machine wash cold with like colors When the sun goes down, there’s nothing like a relaxed fit linen shirt to relax in. Abercrombies’ much-loved option has a loose fit and is made from a linen blend which gives this shirt a bit more stretch and softness. The resort style camp collar and straight hem add to the relaxed vibe of the shirt. Sizes: XS to XXL | Colors: 12 in total, including light blue and natural linen beige | Care: Machine wash Travel can be tricky with any button, but Banana Republics is cut from a naturally lightweight and breathable linen, and has an unfolded length, i.e. a shorter hemline that helps keep you cool. comfortable when you’re on the go. It is also easy to maintain: just machine wash it. It’s the ultimate vacation shirt to pack in your suitcase or wear on the plane. Sizes: S to XXL | Colors: 2 in total, including Natural and Marled Blue | Care: Machine wash cold It’s no secret that linen constantly wrinkles. If that irritates you, then a crease-free style might be the right choice. Huckberrys best-selling version is made from a specially designed linen blend that keeps it looking crisp all day. Slip it on before your next event or keep it handy at the office. Sizes: S to XL | Colors: 6 in total, including White and Driftwood | Care: Machine wash cold with like colors Not all linens are in the $100 range. If you’re on a budget, consider the Quinces long-sleeved option, its lightweight, 100% linen fit and classic collar. At less than $50, it’s extremely economical. When summer is on but you’re not ready to splurge, go for this style. More stories to shop:

