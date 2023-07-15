First annual fashion show in Odessa





ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) – Odessa’s Hispanic heritage is starting a new tradition. A fashion show in Odessa in the first ballroom. Women of all ages were allowed to participate and show off their new styles. With the collaboration of boutiques offering women’s clothing in the fashion show and the hard work of Hispanic heritage. Participants were able to show off their unique styles and express their own personalities. From little kids to adults, women of all ages were able to walk across the stage to model their outfits. The goal was to give women the opportunity to be part of the fashion show for the first time. We decided to do this event as a family so that girls, women, older women could participate, and we asked different shops, local businesses to help us make this possible. said Odessa Hispanic Heritage President Liliana Marquez. Marquez is proud and grateful that the community has come together to be part of this event. With the hard work of Marquez and the shops that contribute to the clothes. The fashion show became a huge success. A preparation of several weeks, months, not to sleep. Always in meetings, always on the phone, but in the end the result was worth it. Marquez said. The fashion show gave attendees the opportunity to show off their own favorite style and step out of their own comfort zone. Marquez didn’t want the women to be shy to cross the stage. She made this event for women to have fun with their families. This mother who doesn’t dare step out of her comfort zone and this child who says maybe no, I’m shy. Here you will see a bit of everything. Marquez said. With the high turnout and huge success of the event. There are plans to hold another fashion show in Midland. Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

