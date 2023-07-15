



Keir Johnston, whose stepmother attended his wedding in a blue and black dress that went viral for appearing white and gold to millions of viewers, was arrested and charged on Monday with attempted murder of his wife, according to the Daily Mail And other media. Johnston, 38, is charged with multiple instances of domestic violence against his wife, Grace, over an 11-year period, culminating in the alleged attempted murder in his efforts to exert control over her, court records show. The charges refer to incidents from April 2019 to March 2022. On March 6, 2022, Johnston allegedly pushed his wife against a wall at their vacation home in the Inner Hebrides, Scotland. The native of Colonsay Island was would have accused in Glasgow High Court of threatening her with death and suffocating her while brandishing a knife. The Times reported that Johnston also punched his wife in the face through a car window in an attempt to enter the vehicle. He is also accused of putting her in a headache and dragging her on a pub crawl when she refused to leave a bar with him. Johnston denied the charges. His trial is expected to begin next year. The criminal charges mark a stark contrast to her public persona during various media appearances when the so-called dress that broke the internet went viral in 2015 after wedding guest Caitlin McNeill took the enigmatic photo. The Roman Originals dress was notably captured in harsher lighting in the viral photo. Rui Vieira/Associated Press The photo of the dress has spread like wildfire after some correctly described it as black and blue while others confidently insisted it was white and gold. Newsrooms around the world, including HuffPost, contributed coverage of the lighthearted riddle. Celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, justin bieber And Taylor Swift also engaged in online disputes over the visual puzzle. Johnston and his wife even appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to talk about her true colors for $10,000 and a trip to Grenada. But even if the viral photo was generating up to 11,000 tweets per minute, with an accompanying hashtag #TheDress, Johnston allegedly tormented his wife by monitoring her location, assessing her spending and trying to isolate her from her friends. In a disheartening irony, the dress was used in a domestic violence campaign by the Salvation Army, which associated the image of a battered woman wearing a white and gold dress with the words: Why is it so hard to see black and blue? The only illusion is if you think it was his choice. One in six women experience abuse, the Salvation Army announcement concluded. Need help? In the United States, call 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) for National Domestic Violence Helpline.

