Fashion
Lawsuit against Chinese fast-fashion giant Shein accuses company of racketeering
Three independent designers brought a trial against Chinese fast-fashion retailer Shein accusing the company of racketeering and gross copyright infringement.
The lawsuit, filed by Krista Perry, Larissa Martinez and Jay Baron in the United States District Court for the Central District of the Western Division of California, also claims that the company uses a secret algorithm to quickly identify and duplicate trends and emerging designs.
There is no Coco Chanel or Yves Saint Laurent behind the Shein empire. Instead, there is a mysterious tech genius, Xu Yangtian aka Chris Xu, about whom almost nothing is known. He made Shein the world’s top apparel company through high technology, not cutting-edge design, according to the complaint, referring to the company’s CEO.
A spokesperson for Shein responded to the allegations and said: SHEIN takes all claims of infringement seriously, and we take prompt action when complaints are filed by valid intellectual property rights holders. We will vigorously defend against this lawsuit and against any baseless claims.
Shein has become popular in recent years with consumers attracted by its cheap and fashionable clothes. The brand has made billions by creating a secret algorithm that amazingly determines emerging fashion trends and coupling it to a business structure, including production and fulfillment schemes, perfectly executed to grease the wheels. of the algorithm, including its disreputable and illegal aspects, the complaint says.
Details and methodology of the algorithm are not specified.
The artists claim that if the algorithm produces designs that copy well-known and established companies, such as Nike, the infringing company can be alerted by trademark protection specialists and can act quickly. But when small-scale designers are copied, design theft may not be easily discovered.
This isn’t the first time Shein has found himself embroiled in controversy. In addition to facing other lawsuits for intellectual property theft, the company has been heavily criticized for alleged labor rights violations. Shein responded with a statement saying he has zero tolerance for forced labor.
Last month, Shein also received vitriol online for sponsoring an influencer brand trip to retailers’ manufacturing plants in China. Critics slammed the event as a thinly veiled attempt at goodwill and propaganda. A spokesperson for Shein said of the backlash: Their social media videos and comments are authentic, and we respect and support each influencer’s perspective and voice on their experience. We look forward to continuing to provide more transparency around our business model and on-demand operations.
In this latest legal remedy, designers accuse Shein of intentionally using a decentralized structure to redirect blame for design theft, obscuring the company’s role in counterfeiting and violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. . The lawsuit said this law could bring relief to plaintiffs, as the law aims to address misconduct by guilty individual cogs in a large corporation.
According to the complaint, one complainant, Perry, created artwork that appeared in identical form on Sheins’ website. The lawsuit included side-by-side comparisons of alleged design theft, including Perrys’ work. When Perry contacted Shein about using his art without approval, a company employee said the design was not produced by their company and was purchased from a local seller, according to the report. complaint. She claimed to have been offered a payment of $500.
In those instances, Shein promptly apologizes, blames an unnamed third party for the misconduct, the lawsuit said. Shein made his offer as if it were a family business rather than one of the wealthiest companies in the world.
The designers seek an undetermined amount of damages.
The purpose of the lawsuit, plaintiff attorney David Erikson said in an email to NBC News, is to quell their bad behavior and get them to stop copying American designers. He added: “Maybe they need to hire people to look at the designs generated by their algorithm and compare them to the designs they are drawing from.
